वारदात:निजी डॉक्टर के साथ 2.17 लाख रुपए की धोखाधड़ी, शॉपिंग कंपनी के नाम से गिफ्ट देने का दिया झांसा

शिमला25 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

शिमला में एक निजी क्लीनिक चलाने वाले डॉक्टर को साइबर क्रिमिनल ने अपना निशाना बनाया। शातिरों ने एक जानी मानी ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कपनी का प्रतिनिधि बताकर गिफ्ट देने की बात कही और इसके लिए पहले कुछ पेमेंट मांगी गई। इसके बाद दो लाख रुपए उनके बैंक खाते से निकाले गए। डॉक्टर से करीब 2.17 लाख की धोखाधड़ी हुई है।

डॉक्टर ने इसकी पुलिस थाना सदर में शिकायत दी है। पुलिस को दी शिकायत में डॉक्टर ने कहा है कि एक अज्ञात शख्स ने फोन कर अपने आपको एक जानी मानी ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग कंपनी का प्रतिनिधि बताया। फोन करने वाले का कहना था कि ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग करने पर कंपनी की ओर से आपको एक गिफ्ट दिया जा रहा है। इसके लिए डॉक्टर से 9,772 रूपये दो बार यह कहकर जमा करवाने को कहा गया कि ये रिफंड कर दिए जाएंगे।

डॉक्टर ने पांच हजार रुपए की शॉपिंग की थी
बताया जा रहा है कि डॉक्टर ने कंपनी से कुछ समय पहले पांच हजार रुपए की शापिंग की थी। डॉक्टर को तीन अलग-अलग मोबाइल नंबरों से फोन आए। इसके बाद डॉक्टर भी फोन करने वाले की बातों में आ गए और उन्होंने बताए गए पेमेंट प्लेटफार्म से दो बार ऑनलाइन 19,563 रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिए और इसके बाद उनके मोबाइल पर ओटीपी आया।

शातिरों ने डॉक्टर से कहा कि वे इस नंबर को शेयर करें, ऐसा करने से जमा करवाए गए पैसे रिफंड हो जाएंगे। शिकायतकर्ता ने जैसे ही ओटीपी नंबर शेयर किया तो उनके बैंक खाते से 68,894, 80,012 और 48,996 रूपये निकल गए। इस तरह उनके बैंक खाते से करीब 1,97,902 लाख रूपये निकल गए।

इस तरह ठगों ने डॉक्टर साथ करीब 2.17 लाख की ठगी हुई है। पैसे निकलने के बाद डॉक्टर को ठगी का अहसास हुआ और उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत सदर थाना में दी। शिकायत के आधार पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ आईपीसी की धाराओं 420 व 120बी के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की है।

