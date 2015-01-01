पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश:पीएचसी में स्टाफ का रैशनलाइजेशन तीन हफ्ते में करे सरकार

शिमला26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

हाईकोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार को आदेश दिए कि वह प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में स्टाफिंग पैटर्न को युक्तिसंगत बनाने के लिए 3 सप्ताह के भीतर उचित कदम उठाए। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अगर युक्तिकरण से कोई भी स्टाफ कर्मी सरप्लस पाया जाता है तो उसे उन केंद्रों में तैनाती दी जाए जहां स्टाफिंग पैटर्न की अनदेखी की गई है।

मुख्य न्यायाधीश लिंगप्पा नारायण स्वामी व न्यायाधीश अनूप चिटकारा की खंडपीठ ने राज्य को आवश्यक निर्देश जारी करने के आदेश भी दिए ताकि सरप्लस कर्मियों को बिना काम वेतन न देना पड़े। मुख्य सचिव की ओर से कोर्ट को बताया गया था कि वर्ष 2016 में जारी अधिसूचना के तहत हर एक प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में एक डॉक्टर, एक फार्मासिस्ट व एक चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी होना जरूरी है।

जबकि याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से कोर्ट को बताया गया कि सरकार इस पैटर्न की अनदेखी कर रही है और कहीं तो सरप्लस स्टाफ है और कहीं कोई तैनाती ही नहीं है। कोर्ट ने 3 सप्ताह के भीतर सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में तैनात स्टाफ का युक्तिकरण कर सरप्लस स्टाफ को अन्य केन्द्रों में समायोजित करने के आदेश दिए।

