मांग:लापरवाही से काम कर रही सरकार, राेजाना हाें 10 हजार टेस्ट: माकपा

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
माकपा ने प्रदेश में प्रतिदिन बढ़ रहे कोराेना संक्रमित मरीजों व इससे हो रही मौतों की संख्या में हो रही वृद्धि को लेकर चिंता व्यक्त की है और प्रदेश सरकार के इससे निपटने को लेकर संजीदगी से प्रयास न करने की निंदा की है। उन्हाेंने प्रदेश में राेजाना 10 हजार टेस्ट किए जाने की मांग की है।

माकपा नेता संजय चाैहान ने कहा कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से प्रदेश में कोराेना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में तेजी से वृद्धि हुई है और प्रतिदिन केवल मात्र 4200 के लगभग ही टेस्ट हो रहे हैं जो कि पर्याप्त नहीं है। राेजाना 600 से अधिक संक्रमण के मामले आ रहे हैं और इससे हो रही मौतों की संख्या में भी तेजी से वृद्धि हुई है। आज तक प्रदेश में 460 से अधिक मौतें हो गई है। जबकि मई में संक्रमितों की संख्या एक रह गई थी जोकि आज बढ़कर 31000 से अधिक हो गई है।

टास्क फोर्स बनाई जाए
पार्टी ने मांग उठाई कि सरकार इस महामारी से तेजी से बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए युद्धस्तर की रणनीति बनाकर एक कुशल नेतृत्व में टास्क फोर्स का गठन करे अाैर पर्याप्त संसाधनों का प्रावधान करें और टेस्ट की संख्या बढ़ाकर कम से कम प्रति दिन 10 हजार की जाए ताकि संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान कर इनको आइसोलेट किया जाए। पूरे प्रदेश में कोविड-19 के लिए नए व क्वारंटाइन केंद्र जो बंद कर दिए हैं उन्हें तुरंत उचित रहने व खाने की सुविधाओं के साथ आरंभ किया जाए ताकि संक्रमित मरीजों को इनमें रखा जाए। अस्पतालाें में स्टाॅफ उपलब्ध करवाया जाए। शिमला में संक्रमित मरीजों की तेजी से बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए इंडस व आईजीएमसी के नए ओपीडी ब्लॉक को कोविड अस्पताल बनाकर इनमें संक्रमित मरीजों का उपचार किया जाए।

