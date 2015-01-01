पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेबिनार में चर्चा:क्विज प्रतियोगिता में हीना रही पहले स्थान पर

शिमला4 घंटे पहले
डेंटल कॉलेज में हुए वेबिनार में मौजूद प्रतिभागी।

डेंटल कालेज शिमला के पब्लिक हेल्थ डेंटिस्ट्री विभाग और एनजीओ संजीवनी के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में कैंसर काे लेकर एक साइंटिफिक वेबिनार का आयाेजन किया गया। वेबिनार में पब्लिक हेल्थ डेंटिस्ट्री विभागाध्यक्ष डाॅ. विनय भारद्वाज ने मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में अपने शाेध से संबंधित विचार रखे।

इस वेबिनार में 52 प्रतिभागियाें ने भाग लिया। संजीवनी एनजीओ की ओर से डाॅ. फ्लाेरीना और डाॅ. हिमांगी पटेल ने कार्यक्रम का संचालन किया। डाॅ. भारद्वाज ने बताया कि कैंसर आजकल हर वर्ग काे प्रभावित कर रहा है। इसका कारण व्यायाम कम करना, माेटापा, तंबाकू व शराब का सेवन है। इसके अलावा यह जैनेटिक भी हाेता है।

यह है लक्षणः एकदम वजन कम हाेना। पेशाब या मल के साथ खून आना। आवाज में कर्कशता। लगातार खांसी, बलगम में खून आना, छाती में फाेड़ा। शरीर में अगर काेई जख्म हाे जाए ताे वह समय पर नहीं भरेगा और उसमें लगाता मवाद बहता रहता है। मुंह खाेलने में परेशानी या काेई सफेद धब्बा जाे काफी समय तक ठीक नहीं हाे। अगर किसी में यह लक्षण आए ताे उन्हें डाॅक्टर की सलाह लेनी चाहिए।

इस अवसर पर एक क्विज प्रतियोगिता का आयाेजन किया गया, जिसमें हीना रघुवंशी पहले स्थान पर रही। जबकि दिव्या काैशल दूसरे और भावना बनियाल तीसरे स्थान पर रही।

वेबिनार में ये आया सामनेः वेबिनार में चर्चा हुई की सभी माैताें में 20 फीसदी माैतें कैंसर से हाेती है। हर साल आठ लाख नए केस कैंसर के डिटेक्ट हाेते हैं। 5.50 लाख लाेगाें की माैत हर साल कैंसर से हाेती है। 80 फीसदी मरीज अंतिम स्टेज में डिटेक्ट हाेते हैं। ज्यादात्तर लाेग शर्म या लापरवाही के कारण कैंसर काे बढ़ावा दे रहे हैं।

