कोर्ट के आदेश:हाईकाेर्ट ने विवाहित पुत्री को अनुकंपा के आधार पर नियुक्ति देने के आदेश दिए

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • याचिका: बेटी की शादी भी हो जाए तो भी वो ताउम्र पिता की बेटी ही रहती है

अब प्रदेश में कर्मचारी की मौत के बाद उसकी विवाहित बेटी को अनुकंपा के आधार पर उसकी जगह नियुक्ति दी जा सकती है। एक याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए प्रदेश हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार को ये आदेश दिए। प्रार्थी ममता देवी की याचिका को स्वीकार करते हुए न्यायाधीश सुरेश्वर ठाकुर व न्यायाधीश सीबी बारोवालिया की खंडपीठ ने स्पष्ट किया कि यदि प्रार्थी अनुकंपा आधार पर नौकरी पाने के लिए अन्य सभी मापदण्ड पूरा करती है तो उसके आवेदन को मृतक कर्मचारी की विवाहित पुत्री होने के आधार पर खारिज न किया जाए।

प्रार्थी के अनुसार 8 मई 2019 को उसके पिता का देहांत हो गया था। वह जिला आयुर्वेदिक कार्यालय कुल्लू में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी के तौर पर काम कर रहे थे। प्रार्थी के अनुसार उसके अलावा उसकी मां व बहन मृतक पिता पर आश्रित थे। घर में कोई पुरुष सदस्य नहीं है जो उसकी मां की देखभाल कर सके।

उसकी मां व बहन नौकरी करने में असमर्थ हैं, प्रार्थी ने अनुकंपा आधार पर नौकरी पाने के लिए आवेदन किया था। उसका आवेदन यह कह खारिज किया गया था कि अनुकंपा के आधार पर नौकरी पाने की नीति के तहत विवाहित बेटियां पात्रता नहीं रखती।

सरकारी नीति को भेदभावपूर्ण बताकर दी थी चुनौती
प्रार्थी ने सरकार की नीति को लैंगिक आधार पर भेदभावपूर्ण बताया। प्रार्थी का कहना था कि जैसे मृतक कर्मचारी का पुत्र पूरा जीवन पुत्र ही रहता है उसी तरह बेटी भी बेटी ही रहती है चाहे वो शादीशुदा हो या अविवाहित। केवल विवाहित होने के कारण उसे अनुकंपा आधार पर नौकरी के लिए अयोग्य कहना संविधान के तहत भेदभावपूर्ण है। कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट किया कि सरकार लैंगिक आधार पर भेदभाव नहीं कर सकती।

