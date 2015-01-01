पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमित राजधानी:देश में सबसे ज्यादा एक्टिव केस हिमाचल:20.48%, शिमला:24.69%

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • आबादी के अनुपात में हिमाचल में एक्टिव केस सबसे ज्यादा हैं, जबकि संख्या के हिसाब से महाराष्ट्र 81902 केसों के साथ देश में पहले स्थान पर है
  • राज्य में सबसे कम एक्टिव केस सिरमौर जिले में हैं। एक नवंबर को यहां 103 एक्टिव केस थे जो 23 नवंबर को 111 रिकॉर्ड किए गए।
  • देश की सबसे संक्रमित राजधानी शिमला का रिकवरी रेट 65.78% है जबकि दूसरी सबसे संक्रमित राजधानी मुुंबई का रिकवरी रेट 91.32% है।

(पूनम भारद्वाज) हिमाचल ने जब तक सीमाओं को मजबूती से लॉक रखा, कोरोना की पकड़ कमजोर रही। लेकिन सीमाएं के अनलाॅक होते ही कोरोना ने भी अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली है। हालात ये हो गए हैं कि एक समय में रिकवरी रेट में सबसे ऊपर रहने वाला हिमाचल आज एक्टिव केसों के मामले में 20.48% के साथ देश में नंबर वन हो गया है। यहां कुल 7037 एक्टिव केस हैं।

वहीं शिमला 24.69% एक्टिव केसों के साथ देश की सबसे संक्रमित राजधानी बन गई है। एक नवंबर को यहां 482 एक्टिव केस थे जो बढ़कर 1737 हो गए हैं। कोरोना से अब तक कुल 34327 लोग संक्रमित हुए हैं। इनमें से 11642 केस पिछले 22 दिनों में आए हैं। संक्रमण बढ़ने की यह दर 34% रही है जो देश में सर्वाधिक है। पिछले 22 दिनों में कोरोना से 208 लोगों की मौत भी हुई है।

प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित होने वाले पांच जिलों में शिमला, मंडी, कांगड़ा, कुल्लू और सोलन शामिल हैं। सबसे ज्यादा रफ्तार से शिमला में कोरोना फैला है। यहां पिछले 22 दिनों में ही 1255 नए केस आए हैं। सबसे बेहतर स्थित सिरमौर जिले की रही। यहां इन दौरान 8 ही नए केस आए हैं।

लापरवाही...10 गलतियां जिनसे राज्य में बढ़ी कोरोना की रफ्तार

1. त्योहारी सीजन होने के कारण बाजाराेें में भीड़ रही। लोग खरीदारी करने बिना मास्क पहने बाजार पहुंचे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया गया। 2. स्कूलाें-काॅलेजाें काे खोला गया जिससे केस तेजी से बढ़े। इसके बाद 10 नवंबर को सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान फिर से बंद कर दिए गए। 3. सरकारी व निजी दफ्तरों में शत-प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों काे बुलाया गया। पब्लिक डीलिंग भी शुरू कर दी गई। 4. नवंबर में शादी और विवाहों का सीजन रहा। पहले जहां इन कायक्रमों में 50 लोेगों की मंजूरी थी, वहां बंदिश हटने के बाद सैकड़ों लोग जुटने लगे। 5. राज्य में सरकार ने रैलियां भी की हैं। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा और सीएम की रैलियां हुईं। पीएम की भी रैली हुइ। इनमें सैकड़ों लोग जुटे। इससे भी कोरोना को राह मिली। 6. बसों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ सवारियां बैठाई जाती थीं लेकिन इस दौरान बसों में काफी भीड़ रही। 7. बाहरी राज्यों से भी लोगों को लाने के लिए बसें चला दी गईं। दिल्ली से लोगों का आना-जाना रहा। यह भी कोरोना फैलने का बढ़ा कारण रहा। 8. पहले पुलिस शहर में चेक रखती थी। अनलॉक होने के बाद सख्ती न रहने से लोग लापरवाह हो गए। 9. बाजारों को पहले प्रशासन की तरफ से समय-समय पर सेनिटाइज किया जाता था लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं होता। 10. बाहरी राज्यों से आने वाले लोगों को पहले क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर भेजा जाता था लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है।

त्याेहारी सीजन, पर्यटकों की भीड़, नियम नहीं मानने से स्थिति गंभीर हुई: डीसी

जिले में काेराेना बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण त्याेहारी सीजन में लाेगाें की लापरवाही, बाॅर्डर खुलने के बाद पर्यटकाें की आमद बढ़ना है। करवाचाैथ, दीवाली के दाैरान बाजाराें में काफी भीड़ रही। लाेगाें ने इसमें काफी लापरवाही भी बरती।

इसी तरह बाहरी राज्याें से काफी संख्या में शिमला में टूरिस्ट भी आए। जिससे यहां काेराेना तेजी से फैला है। लाेगाें से अपील है कि वह घराें में रहें, अकारण बाजाराें में ना आएं। कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करें। आदित्य नेगी, डीसी, शिमला

सोलन | कुनिहार में बाबा बालक नाथ मंदिर कुरमला में भंडारे के दौरान लोगों की भारी भीड़ जुटी। इनमें छोटे-छोटे बच्चे भी शामिल थे। न तो किसी ने मास्क पहना था और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया गया। ऐसे ही आयोजनों से कोरोना का संक्रमण फैला है।

पिछले 22 दिनाें में 208 लोगों की जान गई }प्रदेश में कुल 528 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। पिछले 22 दिनों में हुई मौतों का आंकड़ा भी चौंकाने वाला है। इन दरम्यान 39.39% की रफ्तार से 208 की जान गई। सबसे ज्यादा 58 मौतें भी शिमला में ही हुई हैं।

कांगड़ा में 35, कुल्ल में 30 , मंडी में 29, चंबा में 13, बिलासपुर में 6, हमीरपुर में 5, किन्नाैर में 6, लाहाैल स्पीति में 8, सिरमाैर में 3, साेलन में 9 और ऊना में 6 लाेगाें ने कोरोना से दम ताेड़ा है।

लापरवाही में अव्वल

इस मामले में नंबर वन होना ऐसा ही है जैसे पीछे से टाॅप करना। इसलिए नंबर-1 को हमने उल्टा कर दिया है ताकि प्रशासन और लोग राज्य की इस स्थिति पर थोड़ा शर्म करें। कोरोना के नियमों को मानें। मास्क लगाएं, दूरी बनाएं। क्योंकि अभी यही वैक्सीन है। ताकि इस स्थिति से देवभूमि हिमाचल जल्द बाहर निकले।

संक्रमित टाॅप 5 जिले

जिला केस फीसदी शिमला 1744 24.80 मंडी 1295 18.41 कुल्लू 973 13.83 कांगड़ा 788 11.20 सोलन 648 9.21

एक्टिव केस में
अन्य राज्य

राज्य केस फीसदी मणिपुर 3146 13.4 मिजोरम 452 12.3 लद्दाख 928 11.7 केरल 65676 11.6 राजस्थान 24116 9.8

हिमाचल में हर 10 लाख लोगों पर 66813 टेस्ट रोज

77.9% प्रदेश का रिकवरी रेट

