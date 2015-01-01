पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना कहर:हिमाचल में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 711 कोरोना मरीज मिले, 7 लाेगों ने तोड़ा दम

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 26 हजार पार, मौतें 400 के करीब

देशभर में जहां कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा दिनोंदिन गिर रहा है वहीं हिमाचल में सोमवार को जबर्दस्त ब्लास्ट हुआ। एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 711 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। इससे प्रदेश में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 26 हजार 197 हो गया है। एक दिन में इतने केस मिलने से रिकवरी रेट 80% से नीचे आ गया है। सोमवार को यह 78.64 % रहा है। शिमला में सबसे ज्यादा 204 काेराेना के नए मामले सामने आए हैं।

कुल्लू में 121, मंडी में 114 , हमीरपुर में 61, कांगड़ा में 50, बिलासपुर में 29, चंबा में 22, किन्नाैर में 12, लाहाैल स्पीति में 22, सिरमाैर में 13, साेलन में 41 और ऊना में 22 काेराेना के नए मरीज पाए गए हैं। प्रदेश में काेराेना के 5192 एक्टिव मरीज हाे गए हैं। सोमवार को 228 मरीज ठीक भी हुए हैं। अब तक 20603 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं।

कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से 7 लाेगाें ने दम तोड़ दिया। प्रदेश में संक्रमण से मरने वालाें की संख्या 378 पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को मरने वालों में कुल्लू में 2, बिलासपुर, किन्नाैर, कांगड़ा, साेलन और सिरमाैर में एक-एक व्यक्ति शामिल है। ये भी अन्य बीमारियों से भी ग्रस्त दिखाओ।

वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

