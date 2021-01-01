पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15वें वित्तायोग ने राज्य को दी राहत:हिमाचल को अगले पांच साल में केंद्र से मिलेगी 81977 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट

शिमला
81977 करोड़ रु. की ग्रांट - Dainik Bhaskar
81977 करोड़ रु. की ग्रांट
  • 15वें वित्तायोग ने राज्य को दी राहत, रेवेन्यू डेफिसिट भी जारी रखा
  • इसमें टैक्स शेयर के 35064 करोड़ व लोकल बॉडी के 3049 करोड़ शामिल

हिमाचल प्रदेश को बजट में भले ही कुछ न मिला हो लेकिन 15वें वित्तायोग ने अगले पांच साल के लिए 81977 करोड़ की ग्रांट का प्रावधान कर बड़ी राहत दी है। बड़ी राहत की बात ये है कि रेवेन्यू डेफेसिट ग्रांट को जारी रखा गया है। क्योंकि हर महीने केंद्र सरकार से करीब 950 करोड़ मिलते रहेंगे, जिससे सरकारी कर्मचारियों की सैलरी का संकट नहीं आएगा।

कोविड संकट के बाद खतरा था कि कहीं रेवेन्यू डेफेसिट ग्रांट बंद न हो जाए। इसके अलावा वित्तायोग ने स्थानीय निकायों को 3049 करोड़ और डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट के लिए 2258 करोड़ रुपए की ग्रांट दी है। 1420 करोड़ रुपए अलग से स्टेट स्पेसिफिक ग्रांट के रूप में दिए गए हैं।

इनमें से 1000 करोड़ मंडी एयरपोर्ट, कांगड़ा एयरपोर्ट के विस्तारीकरण के लिए 400 करोड़ और ज्वालाजी मंदिर के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए 20 करोड़ का प्रावधान किया है। कांगड़ा एयरपोर्ट के रनवे को 1370 मीटर से बढ़ाकर 2050 मीटर किया जाना है ताकि पर्यटक को बढ़ावा मिल सके और लोगों को सहूलियत।

इससे पहले 14वें वित्तायोग ने 72033 करोड़ पांच साल के लिए ग्रांट दी थी। 15वें वित्तायोग ने इसे बढ़ाकर 81977 करोड़ कर दिया है। ये पैसा 2021-22 से वर्ष 2025-26 तक मिलेगा।

मंडी एयरपोर्ट के लिए एक हजार करोड़ ले आए मुख्यमंत्री

मंडी | मंडी जिले की बल्ह घाटी के नागचला में बनने वाले ग्रीनफील्ड हवाई अड्डे के लिए 15वंे वितायोग में एक हजार करोड़ रुपए की राशि का प्रावधान किया गया है। इस राशि को जमीन अधिग्रहण पर खर्च किया जाएगा। एयरपोर्ट के लिए कुल 3500 बीघा जमीन का अिधग्रहण किया जाना है। यह अधिग्रहण एयर सर्वे की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद शुरू किया जाएगा जिसे दो साल में पूरा करने का लक्ष्य है।

मंडी एयरपोर्ट मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर का ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट है। उन्होंने खुद वित्तायोग के चेयरमैन से मिलकर इसकी पैरवी की थी। वे इस संबंध में कई बार केंद्र सरकार के पास भी गए और एविएशन मिनिस्सटर हरदीप पुरी से भी बात की। आखिरकार वे एयरपोर्ट के लिए केंद्र से फंड लाने में कामयाब भी हो गए। इस एयरपाेर्ट में 51% हिस्सेदारी एएआई और 49% हिमाचल की है।

एयरपोर्ट निर्माण के लिए जमीन अधिग्रहण की जिम्मेदारी पूरी तरह से सरकार की है। यह प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा हवाई अड्डा हाेगा। प्रदेश में पर्यटन की दृष्टि से इस हवाई अड्डे काे काफी महत्व है। शिमला और धर्मशाला की दूरी इस हवाई अड्डे से एक समान है। सितंबर 2020 में एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया की तकनीकी टीम ने मंडी का निरीक्षण किया था।

इसके बाद ही फिजिबिलिटी रिपोर्ट को हरी झंडी दी गई थी। मंडी के डीसी ऋग्वेद ठाकुर ने कहा कि सर्वे के दौरान आई तकनीकी समस्याओं के समाधान व एयर सर्वे फाइनल होने के बाद भूमि अिधग्रहण प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी।

वित्तायोग ने रखा हिमाचल का ध्यान: सीएम

15वें वित्तायोग ने हिमाचल के हितों का ध्यान रखा है। राज्य सरकार वित्तायोग के सामने अपने आय और खर्चों की सही तस्वीर रखने में कामयाब रही है। राज्य को मिल रहा राजस्व घाटा अनुदान जारी रहेगा और मंडी एयरपोर्ट के लिए अलग से 1000 करोड़ मिलना संतोष की बात है।
-जयराम ठाकुर, मुख्यमंत्री

नए पर्यटन क्षेत्रों को विकसित करें, कर्जों पर भी हो कंट्रोल: वित्तायोग

15वें वित्तायाेग ने भी शिमला,मनाली और धर्मशाला में पर्यटकाें के बाेझ काे कम करने की सलाह दी है। आयाेग ने चंबा और लाहाैल स्पीति में नए पर्यटन क्षेत्र डेवलप करने की राज्य सरकार को सलाह दी है। साथ ही बार-बार लिए जा रहे कर्जाें पर चिंता जताते हुए इन्हें कंट्रोल करने को कहा है।

आयोग ने प्रदेश की कर प्रणाली में भी सुधार की आवश्यकता जताई है और प्रदेश में निर्माणाधीन पन बिजली परियोजनाओं के काम में तेजी लाने को कहा है। आयाेग ने सरकार काे प्रदेश की सड़कों की हालत में सुधार करने को कहा है। वित्तायोग ने यह भी कहा है कि सरकार भले ही खर्चों को कम करने के प्रयास कर रही है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद प्रतिबद्ध खर्चे जिसमें वेतन और ग्रांट-इन-ऐड भी शामिल है, कुल राजस्व प्राप्तियों का करीब 72.7 फीसदी है।

इन मदों में मिलेगी ग्रांट

  • टैक्स शेयर 35064 करोड़
  • रेवन्यू डेफिसिट 37199 करोड़
  • लोकल बॉडी 3049 करोड़
  • डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट 2258 करोड़
  • हेल्थ सेक्टर 377 करोड़
  • पीएमजीएसवाई 2222 करोड़
  • डाटा एंड स्टेस्टिक्स 21 करोड़
  • ज्यूडिशियरी 50 करोड़
  • हायर एजूकेशन 70 करोड़
  • एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर 247 करोड़
  • स्टेट स्पेसिफिक ग्रांट 1420 करोड़
