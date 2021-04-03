पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें अलर्ट:पंजाब और उत्तराखंड से कम तनाव झेल रहे हिमाचली, लेकिन देश की औसत दर 32 फीसदी और हिमाचल की 31.2 फीसदी

शिमला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्यादा एलडीएल और कम एचडीएल भी करता है नुकसान, ज्यादा तनाव हार्ट अटैक की वजह

पहाड़ी राज्य हिमाचल में भी हाइपरटेंशन यानि तनाव का अांकड़ा कम नहीं है। यहां के लाेग टेंशन लेने में भी देश के लाेगाें के बराबर ही है। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि पड़ाेसी राज्य पंजाब और उत्तराखंड में यह आंकड़ा हिमाचल से ज्यादा है।

हैरानी की बात ताे कि हाइपरटेंशन के बारे में 60 फीसदी लाेगाें काे पता तक नहीं है। वहीं जिन 40 फीसदी लाेगाें काे इसका पता भी है वह भी इसकी पूरी तरह से अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। जहां डायबिटिज 25 से 35 साल से शुरू हाे रहा है, वहीं हाइपरटेंशन 20 साल की उम्र में ही युवाओं काे जकड़ रहा है। यही नहीं एलडीएल लाे डेंसिटी लिपाेप्राेटीन में भी हिमाचल के लाेगाें के आंकड़े अच्छे नहीं है। काफी में लाेगाें में यह कम पाया जा रहा है।

हालांकि हाई डेंसिटी लिप्राेटीन में देश के साथ-साथ हिमाचल काफी बेहतर है। हाइपरटेंशन पर अलर्ट करने के लिए इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च आईसीएमआर के हिमाचल के हर हिस्से के 1176 शहराें और 2744 गांवाें के 3831 लाेगाें पर की गई रिसर्च में सामने आया है। आफसीएमआर के प्रिंसिपल इन्वेस्टगेटर और आईजीएमसी के मेडिसन के प्राेफेसर जितेंद्र माेक्टा ने इस रिसर्च के बाद इस बीमारी के बारे में अपने अनुभव शेयर किए हैं।

लाे डेंसिटी लिपाेप्राेटीन

एलडीएल यानि लाे डेंसिटी लिपाेप्राेटीन एक तरह का कॉर्बाेहाइडेट्स है। जाेकि सैचुरेटड फाॅर्म में हमारे शरीर में रहता है। इसे ट्रांसफैट भी कहते हैं। एक स्वस्थ इंसान में यह 130 मिलीग्राम और डाइबिटिक व्यक्ति के शरीर में 100 मिलीग्राम से ज्यादा नहीं हाेना चाहिए। यदि ऐसा हाेता है ताे इससे हार्ट अटैक हाेने की संभावना ज्यादा बढ़ जाती है।

ऐसे मिलता एलडीएल

एलडीएल शहरी में सबसे ज्यादा तेलयुक्त चीजें खाने से बनता है। यह डालडा में पाया जाता है। मक्खन, घी, डालडा खाने वालाें में यह बढ़ता रहता है। इसी तरह अगर बार-बार तेल काे गर्म करके उसमें खाना बनाएं ताे उसमें भी यह अधिक पाया जाता है। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार दाे से ज्यादा बार तेल काे गर्म करके नहीं खाना चाहिए। ज्यादा हाेटलाें या ढाबाें में समाेसे, पकाेड़े, जलेबी, जैसी खाद्य वस्तुओं काे बनाने के लिए बार-बार तेल काे गर्म किया जाता है, जिसमें यह अधिक पाया जाता है। ऐसे में यदि एलडीएल बढ़ने से बचना है ताे हमे इन सभी चीजाें काे खाने से परहेज करना चाहिए।

फायदेमंद है एचडीएल

एचडीएल यानि हाई डेंसिटी लिपाेप्राेटीन हमारे शरीर के लिए फायदेमंद रहता है। इसे गुड फेट भी कहा जाता है। इसके ज्यादा हाेने से शरीर में हार्ट अटैक हाेने की संभावनाएं कम रहती है। हालांकि यदि यह बाॅर्डर लाइन से कम आ जाए ताे फिर शरीर के लिए खतरनाक हाे सकता है। महिलाओं में इसकी बाॅर्डर लाइन 50 मिलीग्राम है, जबकि पुरुषों में यह 40 मिलीग्राम है।

ऐसा मिलता है एचडीएल

​​​​​​​एचडीएल हमारे शरीर काे सबसे ज्यादा व्यायाम से मिलता है। इसके अलावा अगर हम स्माेकिंग नहीं करते ताे भी यह हमारे शरीर में बढ़ता रहता है। इसी तरह कम वजन वालाें में भी यह काफी अच्छा हाेता है। ऐसे में हमे नियमित व्यायाम करना चाहिए। इससे हार्ट अटैक का खतरा काफी कम हाे जाता है।

यह भी परेशानी

हाइपरटेंशन की सबसे बड़ी परेशानी यह है कि 50 फीसदी लाेगाें काे यह पता नहीं हाेता कि उन्हें बीपी की बीमारी है। वहीं जिन्हें पता हाेता है उनमें 50 फीसदी लाेग इलाज ही नहीं करवाते। जाे लाेग इलाज के लिए आते हैं उनमें 50 फीसदी दवाएं नहीं खाते। जाे लाेग दवाएं खाते हैं उनमें 50 फीसदी लाेग बीपी की दवाओं से ठीक नहीं हाेते।

