अस्पताल पर आरोप:काेराेना से पत्नी की माैत के बाद आईजीएमसी पर पति ने लगाया लापरवाही बरतने का आरोप

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आईजीएमसी फाइल फोटो
  • कहा-अगर न्याय ना मिला ताे देंगे धरना, मरीजों के इलात में कर रहे कोताही

कोराेना की बदइंतजामी, उससे होने वाली मौतों व नॉन कोविड मरीजों के इलाज में लापरवाही को लेकर वरिष्ठ नागरिक समरहिल निवासी व हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल लेक्चरर एसोसिएशन के शिमला जिला महासचिव डॉ. संजोग भूषण ने मंगलवार काे शिमला में प्रेसवार्ता की।

उन्हाेंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग व प्रदेश सरकार को आड़े हाथों लिया। उन्होंने कोविड व नॉन कोविड मरीजों की मौतों को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग व प्रदेश सरकार को जिम्मेवार ठहराया। उन्होंने आराेप लगाया कि आईजीएमसी में नॉन कोविड मरीजों का उपयुक्त इलाज नहीं हो रहा है। कोविड मरीजों की स्थिति भी बहुत बुरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी पत्नी को 30 अक्टूबबर को आईजीएमसी में भर्ती किया गया।

31 अक्टूबर को उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। इन बारह घंटाें के दौरान उनका कोई उपचार नहीं किया गया। कोई भी सीनियर डॉक्टर उन्हें देखने नहीं आया। जब उन्हें टेस्ट के लिए ले जाया गया तो एक ही एंबुलेंस में दो मरीजों को ले जाया गया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि उनकी पत्नी की रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। हालांकि उनकी मृत्यु के छह घंटे के बाद उनकी कोविड रिपोर्ट निगेटिव के बजाए पॉजिटिव बताई गई।

उन्हाेंने आराेप लगाए कि जहां उनकी पत्नी काे भर्ती किया गया वहां पर ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर काम नहीं कर रहा था। उनके लिए जरूरी स्टीम के लिए बिजली का प्लग भी काम नहीं कर रहा था। उनका एक्स रे, ईसीजी, अल्ट्रा साउंड कुछ भी नहीं किया गया।

इस कारण उनकी पत्नी की असामयिक मृत्यु हो गई। उन्होंने मांग की है कि इस असामयिक मृत्यु, बदइंतजामी व संवेदनहीनता के लिए जिम्मेवार सरकार व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर एफआईआर कर सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। उन्होंने चेताया कि अगर उन्हें न्याय न मिला तो वह आईजीएमसी या सीएम आवास के बाहर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठ जाएंगे।

