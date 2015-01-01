पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना से परेशानी:आईजीएमसी-रिपन में काेराेना पेशेंट के सभी बेड हुए फुल, नए मरीजाें काे लेने से इनकार

शिमला28 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • शिमला समेत किन्नाैर, साेलन अाैर सिरमाैर प्रशासन से कहा-अब न भेजें कोई कोविड पेशेंट

(साेमदत्त शर्मा) प्रदेश में काेराेना के लगातार बढ़ते मरीजाें की संख्या ने सरकारी व्यवस्थाओं की पाेल भी खाेल दी है। प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े आईजीएमसी और रिपन अस्पताल में अब काेराेना मरीजाें काे एडमिट करने तक के लिए जगह नहीं बची है। अस्पताल प्रशासन ने जिन अस्पताल से रेफर मरीज आईजीएमसी भेजे जा रहे थे, उन अस्पतालाें काे अब पेशेंट ना भेजने के लिए बाेल दिया है।

इसके लिए बाकायदा सभी अस्पतालाें में आईजीएमसी के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें की बात हाे चुकी है। यहां पर सभी बेड भर चुके हैं। अब एक भी मरीज काे एडमिट करने के लिए जगह नहीं बची है। अब नए मरीजाें काे तभी आईजीएमसी में बेड मिलेगा जब यहां पर किसी काेराेना मरीज काे छुट्टी मिलेगी।

अब जिस भी अस्पताल से आईजीएमसी के लिए पेशेंट काे रेफर करना हाेगा पहले उस अस्पताल के अधिकारी आईजीएमसी में बेड खाली हाेने का पता करेंगे उसके बाद ही मरीज काे रेफर कर सकेंगे।
बढ़ेगी कोरोना रोगियों की दिक्कत, प्रदेश में रोजाना बढ़ रहा संक्रमण

177 बेड हैं दाेनाें अस्पतालाें मेंः

आईजीएमसी और रिपनअस्पताल में कुल 177 के करीब बेड हैं। रिपन अस्पताल में 92 जबकि आईजीएमसी में 85 बेड काेराेना मरीजाें के लिए लगाए गए हैं। इसी तरह आईजीएमसी में 20 बेड काेराेना आईसीयू में भी है। जिसमें केवल इमरजेंसी के मरीजाें काे रखा जा रहा है। ऐसे में अगर आईजीएमसी और रिपनदाेनाें ही अस्पतालाें में बेड भर जाएंगे ताे काेराेना मरीजाें काे रखने के लिए अब सरकार के पास जगह नहीं बची है। मरीजाें काे अब स्थानीय अस्पतालाें में ही रखने के लिए जगह बनानी हाेगी।

लगातार बढ़ रहे पेशेंटः प्रदेश में लगातार काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। अकेले शिमला जिला में एक से नाै नवंबर तक 685 मरीज अा चुके हैं। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा एक दिन में 135 मरीज आए थे। बीते नाै दिनाें में दाे बार 100 से ज्यादा मरीज आ चुके हैं। वहीं नाै दिनाें में 10 से ज्यादा मरीजाें की माैत भी हाे चुकी है।

हालांकि त्याेहाराें के दाैरान काेराेना संक्रमण ज्यादा फैलने की आशंका थी। मगर इसके लिए इंतजाम नाकाफी साबित हाे रही हैं। अस्पतालाें में अब मरीजाें काे एडमिट करने के लिए बेड तक नहीं बचे हैं। वहीं आम मरीजाें की तरह काेराेना मरीज एक बेड पर दाे नहीं रखे जा सकते। एेसे में हर मरीज के लिए अलग बेड हाेना जरूरी है।

प्री फैब्रिकेटेड अस्पताल बनने में भी लगेगा समय हालांकि आईजीएमसी समेत प्रदेश के कई अस्पतालाें में सरकार प्री फेब्रेकेटेड अस्पताल बनाए जा रहे हैं। इसके लिए आईजीएमसी में काम भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। यहां पर करीब 50 बेड का अस्पताल बनाया जाना है।

दाे से तीन सप्ताह में यह अस्पताल तैयार हाे जाएगा। मगर जिस तरह से मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। इसके लिए अब बेड की संख्या बढ़ाने की जरूरत है। क्याेंकि ज्यादात्तर मरीजाें काे अस्पताल में लाना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अगर अस्पताल में बेड नहीं हाेंगे ताे मरीजाें की मुश्किलें बढ़ जाएंगी।

आईजीएमसी में काेराेना मरीजाें के लिए 85 बेड आइसाेलेशन और ट्राइज में लगाए गए हैं। यह सभी बेड भर गए हैं। एक बेड पर दाे मरीज रखना भी संभव नहीं है। ऐसे में अब यहां पर तभी नए मरीज काे एडमिट किया जा सकता है जब किसी काे छुट्टी हाेगी।

लिहाजा इसके लिए संबंधित अस्पताल प्रशासन काे इस बारे में सूचित कर दिया गया है कि वह मरीज काे रेफर करने से पहले पता कर लें कि बेड खाली है या नहीं। प्री फेब्रिकेटेड अस्पताल बनाने के लिए इंजीनियर आ चुके हैं। जैसे ही यह अस्पताल बन जाएगा ताे आईजीएमसी में करीब 50 बेड और बढ़ जाएंगे।
-प्राे. रजनीश पठानिया, प्रिंसिपल अाईजीएमसी शिमला

