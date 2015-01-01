पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In 18 Days Of November, 9342 Cases Came In The State, I.e. On An Average 519 Infected Were Found Everyday.

कोरोना ब्लास्ट:नवंबर के 18 दिनों में ही प्रदेश में आए 9342 केस, यानि औसतन 519 संक्रमित हर रोज मिले

शिमला43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पांच महीने में पहली बार एक माह में इतने मामले, प्रदेश में स्थिति गंभीर इसलिए मास्क पहनें
  • प्रदेश में कोरोना से गंभीर हो चली स्थिति का ये भी सबूत

(पूनम भारद्वाज) नवंबर का महीना प्रदेश की जनता पर काफी भारी पड़ा है। नवंबर के 18 दिनाें में ही काेराेना के 9342 मामले आ चुके हैं। एक महीने में ये सबसे ज्यादा मामले हैं। इससे पहले सितंबर में 8938 मामले आए थे, जबकि अक्टूबर में इससे कम 7083 मामले कोरोना संक्रमण के आए थे। 31 मई तक राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण के 331 ही मामले थे।

30 जून तक राज्य में 953 मामले कोरोना संक्रमण के आ चुके थे। यह वो दौर था, जब राज्य में लॉकडाउन लगा था। लेकिन इसके बाद जैसे ही अनलाॅक की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई, राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण ने भी पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए। राज्य में 31 जुलाई तक कोरोना संक्रमण के 2564 मामले आए थे। 31 अगस्त को राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 6038 पहुंच गया। सितंबर से प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण ने रफ्तार पकड़ी और आंकड़ा 14976 पहुंच गया था। इस महीने प्रदेश में 8 हजार 938 नए केस सामने आए थे।

दाे विधायक और पूर्व एमपी समेत 796 मामले ,12 मौतें
प्रदेश में वीरवार को 12 लाेगाें की काेराेना से माैत हुई है। इससे प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा बढ़ कर 480 के पास पहुंच गया है। कांगड़ा में तीन और कुल्ल में तीन-तीन, मंडी और शिमला में दाे दाे मरीजाें ने दम ताेड़ा है। ऊना और बिलासपुर में एक एक व्यक्ति की काेराेना से माैत हुई है। मृतक दूसरी अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से भी ग्रसित थे। वीरवार को प्रदेश में पालमपुर के विधायक आशीष बुटेल अाैर आनी के विधायक किशाेरी लाल और कुल्लू से पूर्व सांसद और विधायक महेश्वर सिंह सहित काेराेना संक्रमण के 796 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इसमें बिलासपुर में 25, चंबा में 43, हमीरपुर में 31, कांगड़ा में 95, किन्नाैर में 6, कुल्लू में 114, लाहाैल स्पीति में 46, मंडी में 124, शिमला में 212, सिरमाैर में 13, साेलन में 73 और ऊना में 14 नए मामले सामने आए हैं।

नवंबर में इतने केस क्योंकि

1. नवंबर माह त्यौहारी सीजन होने के दौरान बाजाराेें में भीड़ बढ़ी, लोग शॉपिंग करने बिना मास्क पहने बाजार पहुंचे, इससे संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़ा है। 2. स्कूलाें काॅलेजाें काे खाेला जाना भी काेराेना संक्रमण के बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण रहा है। प्रदेश में 2नवंबर को स्कूल और शैक्षणिक संस्थान खोले गए पर लगातार आते मामलों को देखते हुए 10 नवंबर को सभी शैक्षणिक संस्थान 25 नवंबर तक बंद कर दिए गए। 3.दफ्तरों में शत प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों का आना भी अब कोरोना के केसों में बढ़ोतरी का कारण है। सरकारी व निजी दफ्तरों में अब सभी कर्मचारी आने लगे हैं, ऐसे में खतरा बढ़ गया है। 4. नवंबर शादी और विवाहों का सीजन रहा, ऐसे में पारिवारिक कार्यक्रमों में लोगों के जुटने के कारण भी केस इस महीने ज्यादा आए।

रिकवरी रेट घटकर 76 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गया है। 31 अक्टूबर को रिकवरी रेट 85 प्रतिशत था, यानि इस माह 9 प्रतिशत गिरावट।

प्रदेश में तेजी से बढ़ रहा है काेराेना संक्रमण...
एकस्पर्ट व्यू

लोग कोविड के नियम फॉलो नहीं कर रहे
प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल आईजीएमसी के प्रधानाचार्य डॉ. रजनीश पठानिया का कहना है कि विभिन्न गतिविधियों के बढ़ने से काेराेना संक्रमण के मामलाें में वृद्धि हुई है। शादी- ब्याह, दफ्तरों में शत प्रतिशत कर्मचारियों का आना, स्कूलाें काॅलेजाें काे खाेला जाना संक्रमण के बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण रहा है। इसमें लाेगाें ने लापरवाही की और काेविड नियमों काे फॉलाे नहीं किया
सर्दियों में बढ़ेंगे मामले, इसलिए एहतियात बरतें
डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया ने कहा कि सर्दियाें के माैसम में इस संक्रमण के बढ़ने की ज्यादा संभावना है। ऐसे में लाेगाें काे इससे बचने के लिए जरुरी एहतियात बरतने की जरुरत है। मास्क के बिना घर से न निकलें और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमाें काे फाॅलाे करें। लापरवाही न बरतें।

