मिलेगा सेहतमंद खाना:आईजीएमसी के काेराेना वार्ड में अब हर राेज हाेगी मरीजों के खाने की जांच, खाना देने के लिए भी नियुक्त किए वार्ड ब्वॉय

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रशासनिक अधिकारियाें काे साैंपा जिम्मा, परिजनाें काे भी देंगे राेज की रिपाेर्ट

आईजीएमसी में काेराेना वार्ड में एडमिट मरीजाें का जहां खाना अब राेजाना चैक किया जाएगा वहीं उन्हें खाना मिलने में भी अब देरी नहीं हाेगी। आईजीएमसी प्रशासन ने इसके लिए चिकित्सकाें के साथ-साथ पांच वार्ड ब्वाॅय की तैनाती कर दी है। चिकित्सक राेजाना मरीजाें का खाना चैक करेंगे और यह भी देेखेंगे कि मरीजाें काे समय पर भी खाना मिल रहा है या नहीं।

जिन वार्ड ब्वाॅय की ड्यूटी काेराेना वार्ड काे खाना देने के लिए लगाई गई है वह पूरे प्राेटाेकाॅल के साथ पीपीई किट में तीनाें समय काेराेना वार्ड में खाना देंगे। वहीं मरीजाें की रिपाेर्ट भी राेजाना परिजनाें काे दी जाएगी, ताकि उन्हें अपने मरीज के बारे में पता रहे की उनकी सेहत में कितना सुधार हुआ है। इससे पहले प्रशासन ने काेराेना वार्ड में मरीजाें के लिए अखबार, टीवी और अन्य सुविधाएं भी मुहैया करवाई है।

इसलिए भी जरूरतः

प्रशासन काे कुछ समय से शिकायत मिल रही थी कि काेराेना वार्ड में मरीजाें काे कई बार समय पर खाना नहीं मिल रहा है। मरीजाें काे खाना मिलने में काफी दे हाे जाती है। ऐसे में प्रशासन ने अपने स्तर पर पांच वार्ड ब्वाॅय की ड्यूटी यहां पर लगा दी है।

जाे समय पर काेराेना मरीजाें तक खाना पहुंचा सके। इसी तरह मरीजाें काे बेहतर खाना मिले इसके लिए चिकित्सकाें काे राेजाना खाना चैक करने के लिए भी कहा है। काेराेना मरीजाें की समस्याओं काे लेकर उनसे राेजाना डाॅक्टर बात भी कर रहे हैं।

85 बेड है आईजीएमसी मेंः

​​​​ आईजीएमसी में काेराेना मरीजाें के लिए 85 बेड लगाए गए हैं। आजकल यहां पर सभी बेड फुल हैं। काेराेना लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। बीते एक सप्ताह में 700 से ज्यादा मरीज आ चुके हैं। ऐसे में अब प्रशासन यह भी चाहता है कि जल्द से जल्द मरीज ठीक हाेते रहें ताकि जिस तरह से काेराेना बढ़ रहा है ताे यहां पर मरीजाें काे रखने के लिए जगह की कमी ना रहे। ऐसे में काेराेना मरीजाें की केयर में ज्यादा ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

मंत्री और कई अधिकारी रह चुके हैं इन्हीं वार्डों मेंः

​​​​​​ काेराेना वार्ड में व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने का प्रशासन का एक और मकसद भी है। यहां पर बीते दिनाें प्रदेश के आईपीएच मंत्री महेंद्र सिंह, शिक्षा मंत्री गाेबिंद सिंह ठाकुर, कृषि मंत्री राम लाल मार्कंडा, ऊर्जा मंत्री सुखराम चाैधरी और खुद आईजीएमसी के एमएस डाॅ. जनकराज भी इन्हीं वार्डाें में एडमिट थे।

ऐसे में उन्हाेंने यहां पर खुद भी व्यवस्थाएं देखी थी और जाे खामियां थी, उन्हाेंने उसके लिए एक्शन लेकर वहां पर व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने के लिए भी कहा। जिसके बाद अब यहां पर अन्य अस्पतालाें से मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं।

काेराेना वार्ड में मरीजाें का खाना राेजाना चैक करके दिया जा रहा है। मरीजाें काे समय पर खाना मिले इसके लिए भी अब यहां पर पांच वार्ड ब्वाॅय की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है। यह वार्ड ब्वाॅय तीनाें समय मरीजाें काे समय पर खाना देंगे। मरीजाें के लिए जाे डाइट तय की गई है उसमें भी काेई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी।

आईजीएमसी प्रशासन काेराेना वार्ड में मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधाएं देने के लिए लगातार प्रयासरत है। यहां पर जाे खामियां नजर आ रही है उसे दूर किया जा रहा है। डाॅ. राहुल गुप्ता, प्रशासनिक अधिकारी आईजीएमसी

