पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मास्क जरूरी:त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में बढ़ी भीड़, ‘दो गज दूरी-मास्क डालना’ समझें जरूरी

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
त्योराहों के कारण शिमला के बाजारों में भीड़ है लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हुआ।
  • लोगों काे कंट्राेल करने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस तैनात करने के डीसी ने दिए आदेश, कोविड नियमों का पालन करें

करवाचाैथ व अन्य त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान बाजारों में लोगों की आवाजाही को नियंत्रित करने व सुरक्षा देने की दृष्टि से मंगलवार काे बैठक हुई। इसमें उपायुक्त आदित्य नेगी ने अधिकारियों को जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस विभाग शिमला नगर व उपनगरों में पर्याप्त सुरक्षा बल तैनात करें।

उन्होंने बाजारों में दुकानों के बाहर सड़कों पर दुकानों के फैलाव को रोकने के लिए नगर निगम को निर्देश दिए ताकि अनावश्यक रूप से भीड़ को बढ़ने से रोका जा सके। उन्होंने सुरक्षा व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए शिमला नगर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति करने के आदेश दिए ताकि किसी प्रकार की अप्रिय घटना से बचा जा सके।

उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि आवश्यकता होने पर ही घरों से बाहर आएं। कोविड-19 महामारी को देखते हुए करवाचाैथ और त्याेहारी दिनों पर सुरक्षा नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करें। इस दौरान मास्क का उपयोग अनिवार्य होगा अन्यथा कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी।

बैठक में एडीसी अपूर्व देवगन, एएसपी सुशील कुमार, एडीएम लाॅ एंड ऑर्डर प्रभा राजीव, एसडीएम शहरी मंजीत शर्मा और एसडीएम ग्रामीण मनोज कुमार उपस्थित रहे।

आईजीएमसी में काेराेना से 3 और की माैत

शिमला. काेराेना से आईजीएमसी में तीन लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें 35 वर्षीय व्यक्ति साेलन के कंडाघाट का रहने वाला था। व्यक्ति 15 अक्टूबर काे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव आया था। इसी तरह बिलासपुर के नालग की 49 वर्षीय महिला काे आईजीएमसी रेफर किया गया था। मंगलवार को महिला की माैत हाे गई। कुमारसैन की एक महिला ने भी देरशाम को दम तोड़ा।

इसी तरह जिला में काेराेना के 79 नए मरीज आए हैं। इसमें शिमला सिटी के 28 मरीज हैं। नए मरीजाें में 15 रामपुर से, 14 कुमारसैन से, 12 जुब्बल कोटखाई से, 6 आईजीएमसी, संजौली, पंथाघाटी, नियर कालीबाड़ी, रोहड़ू से तीन-तीन, फागली, टूटू, भराड़ी और ननखड़ी से दो-दो, जबकि , भट्टाकुफर, लॉन्गवुड, कैथू, चौड़ा मैदान, नाभा, मालरोड, डीडीयू, सुन्नी, मतियाना, नेरवा, चिरगांव और मंडी से एक-एक मरीज आया है, सीएमओ शिमला डॉक्टर सुरेखा चोपड़ा ने इसकी पुष्टि की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें