दुष्कर्म की वारदात:शादी से इन्कार करने पर युवती के साथ रेप, नशीली दवा खिलाकर किडनैप की पीड़िता

ऊनाएक घंटा पहले
  • पंजाब के अजनाला में युवती से किया दुष्कर्म

जिला के एक गांव में युवती के शादी से मना किए जाने पर युवक द्वारा अपहरण और दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिए जाने का सनसनीखेज मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज जांच शुरू कर दी है। वहीं उसकी धरपकड़ के लिए भी अभियान तेज कर दिया गया है।

बताया जा रहा है कि यह वारदात दिवाली के दिन हुई थी। जानकारी के मुताबिक जिला के एक गांव में रह रही बिहार निवासी 19 वर्षीय प्रवासी युवती ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि जिला के एक गांव में रह रहा बिहार के लखीसराय जिला निवासी युवक उदय सिंह उसे बार-बार शादी करने का प्रस्ताव दे रहा था। युवती ने युवक के प्रस्ताव को ठुकरा दिया। इसी बीच 14 नवंबर को दिवाली के दिन आरोपी युवक ने युवती को कोई नशीला पदार्थ किसी मिठाई में मिलाकर खिला दिया। युवती बेहोश हो गई। जब युवती को होश आया तो उसने अपने आप को उक्त युवक के साथ एक कमरे में अकेली पाया। युवती के पूछने पर आरोपी युवक ने उसे बताया कि वह उसे बेहोशी की हालत में लेकर पंजाब के अमृतसर जिला के तहत अजनाला में लेकर आया है। और युवक ने युवती को यह भी बताया कि इसी बेहोशी की हालत में उसने युवती के साथ शारीरिक संबंध भी बना लिए हैं। उसने किसी तरह अपने परिजनों से संपर्क करके उन्हें पूरी घटना की जानकारी दी।

युवती के परिजन पुलिस की सहायता से उसे ऊना वापस लेकर आए। ऊना पहुंचने के बाद युवती ने अपने परिजनों के साथ महिला थाना पहुंचकर आरोपी युवक के खिलाफ पूरी घटना की जानकारी देते हुए शिकायत सौंपी। एसपी ऊना अर्जित सेन ठाकुर ने बताया कि पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत के आधार पर बिहार के लखीसराय निवासी उदय सिंह के खिलाफ अपहरण और दुष्कर्म के आरोप में आईपीसी की धारा 363, 366 और 376 के तहत केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

