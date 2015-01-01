पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदेश का पहला डाॅप्लर रडार:कुफरी में लगा ; 100 किमी दायरे में भारी बारिश, ओलावृष्टि और बादल फटने से पहले देगा सटीक जानकारी

कुफरी में लगा डॉप्लर रडार।
  • शिमला, सोलन, मंडी और किन्नौर जिले के किसानों-बागवानों मिलेगी राहत, फसल को नुकसान से बचा सकेंगे

मौसम की सटीक जानकारी के लिए विभाग ने कुफरी में प्रदेश का पहला डॉप्लर रडार लगा दिया है। इसपर 5 करोड़ का खर्च आया है। फिलहाल यह रडार 15 दिनों के टेस्टिंग मोड पर रहेगा। इस दौरान जांच की जाएगी कि इससे मिलने वाली जानकारियां सही हैं या नहीं।

इस रडार के लगने से किसानों व बागवानों को काफी राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है क्योंकि इससे बादल फटने, ओलावृष्टि और भारी बारिश की जानकारी समय से पहले मिल जाएगी और वे उसके अनुसार तैयारियां कर पाएंगे। यह रडार 100 किलोमीटर के दायरे को कवर करेगा। इसमें राज्य के चार जिले शिमला, सोलन, मंडी और किन्नौर और उत्तराखंड का भी कुछ हिस्सा आएगा।

रडार लगने से पल-पल की जानकारी मिलेगी

यह रडार अपने 100 किमी के दायरे में आने वाले क्षेत्र काे कवर करेगा। इसमें शिमला के अलावा साेलन, मंडी, किन्नाैर और पड़ाेसी राज्य उत्तराखंड का कुछ क्षेत्र शामिल है। इस रडार के लगने से इन जिलाें के छाेटे से छाेटे क्षेत्राें में माैसम संबंधी हलचल की सटीक जानकारी मिलेगी।

फिलहाल माैसम विभाग के पास शिमला के ही नारकंडा, कुफरी, फागू और खड़ा पत्थर में माैसम संबंधी जानकारी नहीं हाेती थी। विभाग या ताे सैटेलाइट से या दूसरी जगहाें से इन क्षेत्राें के माैसम संबंधी जानकारी काे हासिल करता था, लेकिन अब इस रडार के लगने से विभाग अपने छाेटे छाेटे क्षेत्राें की पल-पल की जानकारी हासिल कर सकेगा।

आज से बारिश-बर्फबारी की संभावना

प्रदेश में रविवार से माैसम फिर करवट बदल रहा है। मध्यम से ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्राें में अगले चार दिनाें तक बारिश और बर्फ गिरने का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है। 23 नवंबर काे प्रदेश में सभी जगह माैसम असर दिखाएगा। इस बीच मैदानी क्षेत्राें में बारिश हाेगी और पहाड़ाें पर बर्फ गिरेगी। माैसम में यह बदलाव पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के प्रदेश में दस्तक देने के कारण दर्ज किया गया है।

बादलाें में वाटर ड्राॅप की मात्रा का लगेगा पता

इस रडार काे किसानाें बागवानाें के लिए काफी फायदेमंद समझा जा रहा है। ओलावृष्टि के कारण अब उनकी फसल को नुकसान नहीं होगा क्योंकि किसान जानकारी मिलते ही फसलों को बचाने की तैयारी कर सकेगा।

