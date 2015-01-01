पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बढ़ता संक्रमण:कुलदीप राठौर ने कहा -कोरोना महामारी से निपटने के लिए सरकार के पास नहीं है कोई प्लान

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सरकार की विफलता के कारण राज्य में अब तक कोरोना से 400 मौतें हुईं

प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष कुलदीप सिंह राठौर ने सरकार पर आरोप लगाया है कि वह प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी को लेकर कतई गंभीर नही है। महामारी से निपटने के लिए न तो सरकार के पास कोई दिशा है और न ही प्लान है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार ने लोगों को अब रामभरोसे ही छोड़ दिया है जो बहुत ही चिंता का विषय है।

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की नीतियों के चलते महंगाई काफी बढ़ गई है। मंहगाई के विरोध कांग्रेस वीरवार को सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन करेगी। शिमला में पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए कुलदीप सिंह राठौर ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार केंद्र के दबाब में बिना सोचे-समझे फैसले लोगों पर थोप रही है। प्रदेश में स्कूल खोलने का फैसला भी बिना किसी तैयारी से जल्दबाजी में लिया गया, जिसे रद्द कर दिया गया।

उन्होंने कोरोना से निपटने में विफलता का आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि राज्य में अब तक 400 से अधिक मौतें हो चुकी है और दिनों-दिन इसका संक्रमण बढ़ता जा रहा है। शहर के अस्पतालों में संक्रिमत लोगों को बेड तक नही मिल रहे। सरकार ने पांच नए कोविड सेंटर खोलने की बात कही थी, मगर वे आज तक नही खुले।

अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर, लैब टेक्नीशियन व अन्य स्टाफ भी संक्रमण की चपेट में आ रहा है। सरकार प्रोटोकॉल फॉलो करने में पूरी तरह विफल रही है। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि कांग्रेस सरकार के जनविरोधी नीतियों व निर्णयों का जमकर विरोध जारी रखेगी। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि सरकार न तो बढ़ती मंहगाई पर ही अंकुश लगा पा रही है और न ही बेरोजगारी दूर करने के कोई उपाय कर रही है।

राठौर ने बिहार चुनाव के परिणाम पर कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि देश मे चुनाव प्रणाली पर गंभीरता से विचार किया जाना चाहिए। ईवीएम की आधी रात तक गिनती अपने आप मे कई प्रश्न पैदा करती है। उन्होंने कहा जिस प्रकार से भाजपा के शासनकाल मे स्वात्यता प्राप्त संस्थाओं को खत्म किया जा रहा है, वह बेहद चिंतनीय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें