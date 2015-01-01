पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम परिवर्तन:मनाली में सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन, -1.5 डिग्री में पर्यटकों से घाटी गुलजार

कुल्लू2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • बर्फबारी से हिमाचल के टूरिज्म की बंधी उम्मीद, पर्यटकों ने भी किया खुश

बीते रविवार और सोमवार को राज्यभर में सीजन की पहली अच्छी बर्फ गिरी। इससे पूरा राज्य शीतलहर की चपेट में है और तापमान भी 5 से 8 डिग्री गिर चुका है। मंगलवार को पर्यटन स्थल मनाली, सोलंगनाला का तापमान माइनस 1.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

बर्फबारी होने के बाद पड़ोसी राज्यों से भारी संख्या में लोगों के आने का सिलसिला मंगलवार को जारी रहा जिससे घाटी गुलजार हो गई। पर्यटन उद्योग से जुड़े लोगों को इस बर्फबारी का बेसब्री से इंतजार था क्योंकि पिछले 8 महीनों से कामधंधा पूरी तरह बंद पड़ा है। पर्यटकों के हुजूम ने उन्हें उम्मीद बंधा दी है कि कोरोना काल से निकलकर सब नॉर्मल हो जाएगा।

पर्यटकों ने एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स का लुत्फ उठाया

मंगलवार को पंजाब, हरियाणा व चंडीगढ़ से पहुंचे पर्यटकों ने मनाली के सोलंग में एडवेंचर स्पोर्ट्स का आनंद लिया। लोग स्कीइंग, स्नो स्कूटर, पैरा सेलिंग करते हुए देखे गए। इसके अलावा कई जगह बच्चे स्नोमैन बनाकर एक दूसरे पर बर्फ के गोले मारकर मजा रहे थे।

आगे क्या...
मौसम विभाग के निदेशक मनमोहन सिंह ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर पड़ने से अगले 24 घंटे राज्य में मौसम साफ रहेगा। पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में 22 नवंबर को फिर हिमपात हो सकता है। 23 नवंबर को फिर बारिश व बर्फबारी हो सकती है।

