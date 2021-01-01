पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:आईजीएमसी में एक फरवरी से एमबीबीएस क्लासेज, वार्ड में लगी ड्यूटी ताे काेराेना नियमों का करना हाेगा पालन

  • एमबीबीएस स्टूडेंट्स को देनी हाेगी अंडरटेकिंग, न हो रैगिंग इस पर भी प्रशासन रखेगा ध्यान

आईजीएमसी में एक फरवरी से एमबीबीएस छात्राें की कक्षाएं शुरू हाे रही हैं। मगर इससे पहले सभी छात्राें काे एक अंडरटेकिंग भरकर देनी हाेगी। जिसमें प्रशासन ने कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए कुछ नियम तय किए गए हैं। यह अंडरटेकिंग दिए बिना छात्राें काे कॉालेज में एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी।

इसमें जहां काेराेना से खुद सुरक्षित रहने के लिए कहा गया है, वहीं अपनी वार्ड में रहने वाले साथियाें काे भी इससे सुरक्षित रखने के लिए सभी एमबीबीएस छात्राें काे अंडरटेकिंग भरकर देना जरूरी है। हालांकि इससे पहले दिसंबर माह में कालेज खाेल दिए गए थे। मगर काेराेना के बढ़ते मामलाें के बाद दिसंबर माह के अंत में सरकार ने दाेबारा से कॉलेजाें काे बंद करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए थे।

अंडरटेकिंग में ये देना होगा

छात्राें काे कक्षाएं लगाने के लिए कुल छह नियम तय किए हैं, जिसकी अंडरटेकिंग मांगी जा रही है। जिसमें हर छात्र काे काेराेना से अवेयर रहने के लिए अंडरटेकिंग देनी हाेगी। इसके अलावा छात्र काे अपने और अपने साथ रहने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के स्वास्थ्य के बारे में कालेज अथाॅरिटी काे समय-समय पर बताना हाेगा।

वहीं कालेज में काेराेना की एसओपी काे लेकर जागरूक भी करना हाेगा। जिस वार्ड में छात्र ड्यूटी करेगा अगर उसमें काेई पाॅजिटिव आता है ताे उसे कालेज के नियमाें के अनुसार कार्य करना हाेगा। यदि स्टूडेंट पाॅजिटिव आता है ताे वह इसके लिए कालेज अथाॅरिटी काे जिम्मेवार नहीं ठहराएगा।

इससे पहले काेराेना निगेटिव रिपाेर्ट के साथ खुले थे कॉलेज

मेडिकल कालेज बीते एक दिसंबर से खाेल दिए गए थे। उस समय सभी छात्राें काे काेराेना निगेटिव रिपाेर्ट लाने के लिए कहा गया था। ऐसे में उस समय कुछ छात्र पाॅजिटिव भी आए। जिन्हें फिर 17 दिनाें तक क्वारेंटाइन कर दिया गया था।

वहीं कालेज प्रशासन ने पूरे दिसंबर माह में एग्जाम की तिथियां ना रखने की एचपीयू से अपील की थी, ताकि काेई भी छात्र पाॅजिटिव हाेने के कारण एग्जाम देने से वंचित न रह जाए। हालांकि अभी सभी स्टूडेंट एग्जाम दे पा रहे हैं। एग्जाम के तुरंत बाद कॉलेज काे बंद कर दिया गया था, जाे अब दाेबारा से खाेले जा रहे हैं।

दाे फरवरी काे प्रिंसिपल बताएंगे एंटी रैगिंग कानून

एक फरवरी काे आईजीएमसी में नए स्टूडेंट्स आएंगे। जबकि दाे फरवरी काे आईजीएमसी के प्रधानाचार्य डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया सभी नए छात्राें काे एंटी रैगिंग कानून के बारे में बताएंगे। इसके लिए स्पेशल सैशन रखा गया है। रैगिंग काे लेकर आईजीएमसी प्रशासन सख्त है। वह नहीं चाहता कि किसी भी छात्र के साथ रैगिंग हाे। ऐसे में अब प्रिंसिपल सभी स्टूडेंट्स काे इस बारे में बताएंगे। इसमें प्रथम वर्ष के छात्राें काे बताया जाएगा कि यदि काेई रैगिंग करता है ताे कहां शिकायत करें।

एक फरवरी से दाेबारा से आईजीएमसी में स्टूडेंट्स की कक्षाएं शुरू की जा रही है। कक्षाओं से पहले हर स्टूडेंट्स से काेराेना के लिए अंडरटेकिंग ली जा रही है, जिसमें उसे यह तय करना हाेगा कि काेराेना से बचने के लिए वह जारी की गई एसओपी का पालन करेगा। वहीं अपना और अपने साथियाें काे भी काेराेना से सुरक्षित रखने में सहयाेग करेगा। डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया, प्रिंसिपल, आईजीएमसी शिमला

