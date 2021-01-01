पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोल्डन जुबली समारोह:नड्डा ने कहा -प्रदेश में एयरपोर्ट लाने व इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को आगे बढ़ाने में मिलकर करेंगे काम

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
गोल्डन जुबली समारोह - Dainik Bhaskar
गोल्डन जुबली समारोह
  • अगला लक्ष्य प्लैटिनम जुबली तक प्रदेश को नंबर वन राज्य बनाना है
  • अपनी व्यस्तता के चलते वर्चुअल भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल नहीं हो सके शाह

प्रदेश में कनेक्टिविटी और इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलपमेंट को लेकर हम सब मिलकर काम करेंगे। प्रदेश को बड़ा एयरपोर्ट मिलना मौजूदा समय की आवश्यकता है। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर, केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर और मैं सब मिलकर प्रदेश में एयरपोर्ट और इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का काम आगे बढ़ाने के लिए केंद्र में पूरी मजबूती के साथ अपना पक्ष रखेंगे।

यह बात भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने शिमला में प्रदेश के पूर्व राजस्व दिवस की गोल्डन जुबली समारोह पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में कहीं। नड्डा ने कहा कि हमारा अगला लक्ष्य प्लैटिनम जुबली पर प्रदेश को देश का नंबर वन राज्य बनाना है। नड्डा ने कहा कि हिमाचलियों की सादगी और ईमानदारी उनकी ताकत है और कोई इसे कमजोरी समझने की हिमाकत न करे।

नड्‌डा बोले, प्रदेश के निर्माण में पहले मुख्यमंत्री डाॅ. वाईएस परमार के योगदान को नहीं भुलाया जा सकता। उन्होंने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्वर्गीय इंदिरा गांधी को भी याद किया जिन्होंने प्रदेश के पूर्ण राजत्व की घोषणा की थी। प्रदेश के विकास में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी के साथ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शांता कुमार, वीरभद्र सिंह और प्रो. प्रेम कुमार धूमल के योगदान की भी उन्होंने सराहना की।

स्वर्ण जयंती समारोह पर भव्य कार्यक्रम में आएंगे मोदी

सीएम जयराम ठाकुर ने कहा कि स्वर्ण जयंती वर्ष पर सरकार 51 कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन करेगी। इसमें से 1 भव्य कार्यक्रम में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी शामिल होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि हिमाचल के लिए पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री डा वाईएस परमार, शांता कुमार, रामलाल ठाकुर, वीरभद्र सिंह, प्रो प्रेम कुमार धूमल के योगदान को भुलाया नहीं जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश अगले 50 वर्ष में कहां होना चाहिए।

इसके लिए लोगों से सुझाव आमंत्रित करके उसे संकलित किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि स्वर्ण जयंती वर्ष में प्रदेश की युवा पीढ़ी को हिमाचल के इतिहास की याद दिलाने के लिए स्वर्ण जयंती रथ यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि हिमाचल में एयरपोर्ट की बेहद आवश्यकता है इसके लिए आने वाले समय में प्रयास और तेज किए जाएंगे।

वीरभूमि के साथ मेरी कर्मभूमि भी है हिमाचल
हिमाचल प्रदेश के 50 साल के सफर का उल्लेख करते हुए जगत प्रकाश नड्डा भावुक भी हुए। नड्डा ने कहा कि जब रोहतांग सुरंग का निर्माण कार्य राजनीतिक कारणों से रुका तो इसे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूरा करके दिखाया। उन्होंने कहा कि 11 साल में पूर्ण राज्यत्व का दर्जा मिलने का अर्थ मामा से समझा। उन्होंने ये भी कहा कि 15वें वित्तायोग से हिमाचल को उदार वित्तीय मदद की उम्मीद है। वीरभूमि के साथ हिमाचल मेरी कर्मभूमि भी है।

