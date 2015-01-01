पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानेंगे आर्युवेद के फायदे:संकट माेचन के पास जान पाएंगे औषधीय पौधों के गुण और कौन से लगाएं घर के अंदर-बाहर, आयुर्वेद विभाग खोलेगा इंटरपेेटेशन सेंटर

शिमला20 मिनट पहले
तैयार किया जा रहा इंटरपेटेशनल सेंटर।
  • हर जानकारी मिलेगी यहां, सेंटर में इस पद्धति से जुड़ी तस्वीरें और किताबें भी रखी जाएंगी

अगर आप आयुर्वेद काे पसंद करते हैं और इसके बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी हासिल करना चाहते हैं ताे आपकाे अब शिमला में ही इसके बारे में पूरी जानकारी मिल सकेगी। आयुर्वेद विभाग संकट माेचन में अपना पहला इंटरपेटेशन सेंटर खाेलने जा रहा है। इसके लिए पूरी तैयारियां की जा चुकी है। संकट माेचन आयुर्वेदिक डिस्पेंसरी के पास यह इंटरपेटेशन सेंटर खाेला जाएगा। इसमें आयुर्वेद के बारे में हर तरह की जानकारी आम लाेगाें काे दी जाएगी।

विभाग ने इसके लिए पूरी तैयारियां कर ली है। जल्द ही यह सेंटर शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। इस सेंटर के खुलने के बाद लाेगाें काे आयुर्वेद काे नजदीक से जानने का माैका मिलेगा। इंटरपेटेशनल सेंटर में जहां आयुर्वेदिक दवाओं के बारे में जानकारी मिलेगी, वहीं यहां पर लाेगाें काे मेडिशनल प्लांट के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी जाएगी।

इसमें खासताैर पर काैन से प्लांट किचन गार्डन में उगाए जा सकते हैं और काैन से प्लांट इस वातावरण में उग सकते हैं इस बारे में भी लाेगाें काे खासताैर पर जागरूक किया जाएगा। अभी तक ज्यादातर लाेगाें काे यह पता नहीं रहता है कि कहां पर काैन-काैन से प्लांट उगाए जा सकते हैं और काैन से प्लांट हमे फायदा देंगे। मगर इस सेंटर में यह सभी जानकारियां लाेगाें काे मिलेगी।

यह हाेगा इंटरपेटेशनल सेंटर मेंः

आयुर्वेद विभाग के इंटरपेटेशनल सेंटर में आयुर्वेद से जुड़ी कई चीजें रखी जाएंगी। इसके अलावा यहां पर आयुर्वेद के बारे में पढ़ने के लिए भी कई तरह की किताबें हाेंगी। यहां पर एक डाॅक्टर भी माैजूद रहेंगे। जाे लाेगाें काे आयुर्वेदिक पद्धति के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देंगे। इसके अलावा आयुर्वेद में किन-किन बीमारियाें का इलाज हाेगा यह जानकारी भी इस सेंटर में दी जाएगी। सेंटर में आयुर्वेद से जुड़ी तस्वीरें भी रखी जाएंगी, जिन्हें देखकर लाेगाें काे कई तरह की आयुर्वेदिक चीजाें काे देखने का भी माैका मिलेगा।

बीमारी काे लेकर भी करेंगे जागरूकः

जहां एक ओर दवाओं और मेडिशनल प्लांट के प्रति यहां पर लाेगाें काे जागरूक किया जाएगा, वहीं लाेगाें काे आयुर्वेद के साथ-साथ हर तरह की बीमारी के इलाज के लिए भी जागरूक किया जाएगा। लाेग यहां पर बीमारियाें काे लेकर काैन सी मेडिशनल प्लांट यूज कर सकते हैं इसके बारे में भी जानकारी दी जाएगी।

इसके अलावा आयुर्वेद प्रणाली से बीमारी काे ठीक करने के बारे में भी लाेगाें काे यहां पर जागरूक किया जाएगा। जल्द ही यह सेंटर तैयार हाे जाएगा, जिसके बाद यहां पर लाेगाें काे आयुर्वेद से जुड़ी कई तरह की जानकारियां मिल सकेगी।

केंद्र सरकार और प्रदेश सरकार के सहयाेग से संकट माेचन में इंटरपेटेशन सेंटर बनाया जा रहा है। आयुर्वेदिक डिस्पेंसरी के साथ यह सेंटर बनाया जाएगा। इसमें लाेगाें काे जहां आयुर्वेद से बीमारियाें काे दूर करने के बारे में जागरूक किया जाएगा, वहीं मेडिशनल प्लांट की भी विस्तार से जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा इस सेंटर में आयुर्वेद से जुड़ी कई तरह की सामग्री लाेगाें काे पढ़ने काे मिलेगी। जल्द ही इस सेंटर का लाेकार्पण किया जाएगा।
डाॅ. केडी शर्मा, जिला अायुर्वेद अधिकारी शिमला

