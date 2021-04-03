पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पद की जंग:न आए कांग्रेस न भाजपा समर्थित जिप सदस्य, माकपा के ही पुहंचे तीन, अब 11 को फैसला

शिमला2 घंटे पहले
जिला परिषद चुनाव के लिए बचत भवन में मौजूद उपायुक्त शिमला आदित्य नेगी और माकपा समर्थित प्रत्याशी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • शिमला जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष के चुनाव में कोरम अधूरा

जिला परिषद के अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद की जंग अब और भी राेचक हाे गई है। अब 11 फरवरी काे जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पर फैसला हाेगा। वीरवार काे जिला परिषद शिमला के अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव में कांग्रेस और भाजपा दाेनाें दलाें के समर्थित सदस्य नहीं पहुंचे।

चुनाव के लिए दाेपहर 12 बजे तक का समय तय किया गया था, केवल तीन माकपा समर्थित सदस्य ही बचत भवन में पहुंचे। बड़ी बात यह है कि मात्र छह सदस्य वाली भाजपा जहां वाेटिंग में हिस्सा लेने की बात कर रही है, वहीं जीत के दावे भी ठाेक रही है।

अब साेचने वाली बात यह है कि इतनी कम सदस्य हाेने के बाद भी जहां भाजपा जीत के दावे कर रही है, वहीं कई कांग्रेस और आजाद प्रत्याशियाें के अपने साथ हाेने दावे कर रही है। हाल ही में भाजपा ने इसी तरह के फेरबदल राेहड़ू ब्लाॅक समिति, टुटू और ठियाेग में किया था। यहां पर कांग्रेस समर्थित सदस्याें की संख्या ज्यादा हाेने बावजूद भाजपा ने अपने चेयरमैन बनाए थे।

भाजपा चुनाव लड़ेगी और जीतेगी भी :रवि

भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष रवि मेहता ने कहा कि माैसम खराब हाेने के कारण हमारे सदस्य नहीं पहुंच पाए। भले ही हमारे पास छह सदस्य हैं। हम आगामी 11 फरवरी काे हाेने वाले चुनाव में अपने अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष पद के लिए प्रत्याशी मैदान में उतारेंगे और जीतेंगे भी। हम लाेकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया में विश्वास रखते हैं। पूरे प्रदेश में पंचायती राज चुनाव में भाजपा ने सबसे ज्यादा सीटें जीती हैं।

इसलिए राेचक हुई कुर्सी की जंग

आजाद उम्मीदवार और माकपा सदस्य संख्या ने भी इसे राेचक बना दिया है। कांग्रेस का दावा है कि उनके अपने जीते हुए 12 सदस्य हैं, जबकि भाजपा के खाते में छह सीटें आई हैं। इसी तरह माकपा और आजाद उम्मीदवाराें संख्या तीन-तीन है। अब गठजाेड़ की राजनीति शुरू हाे गई है। भाजपा अगर आजाद उम्मीदवाराें काे भी साथ ले लेती ताे भी उनकी संख्या अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए तय 13 सदस्याें तक नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। ऐसे में उनकी नजर अब कांग्रेस के सदस्याें काे ताेड़ने में है। जबकि कांग्रेस लगातार अपने सदस्याें पर नजर बनाए हुए है और उन्हें किसी भी कीमत पर भाजपा के साथ नहीं जाने देगी।

कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष तय:छाजटा

कांग्रेस शिमला ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष यशवंत छाजटा का कहना है कि कांग्रेस के पास बहुमत है। माकपा और आजाद उम्मीदवार हमारे पक्ष में हैं। ऐसे में जाे अध्यक्ष और उपाध्यक्ष का दावा कर रहे हैं वह केवल सपना देख रहे हैं। 11 फरवरी काे कांग्रेस की जिला परिषद बनेगी।

