नियम होंगे और सख्त:नाइट कर्फ्यू, वीकेंड कर्फ्यू व सभी स्कूलाें काे बंद रखने पर विचार

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कैबिनेट की बैठक आज, प्रदेश में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों को रोकने पर होगी चर्चा
  • 25 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक चलेगा जन जागरूकता अभियान
  • 8000 टीमें घर-घर जा लोगों से उनकी सेहत पर बात करेगी

काेराेना से निपटने के लिए सरकार दाेबारा से नई रणनीति तैयार करेगी। इसके लिए सरकार तीन विकल्पाें पर विचार कर रही है। सोमवार को सीएम जयराम ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में हाेने वाली कैबिनेट की बैठकाें में इन पर चर्चा की जाएगी। इनमें पहला विकल्प नाइट कर्फ्यू, दूसरा विकल्प वीकेंड कर्फ्यू और तीसरा स्कूलाें काे बंद रखना है।

प्रदेश में पिछले कुछ दिनाें से काेराेना संक्रमण जिस रफ्तार से बढ़ा और काेराेना मरीजाें की माैत हुई है उसे देखते हुए सरकार नियमाें काे सख्त करने जा रही है। अधिकारियाें की जिम्मेदारी तय की जाएगी। सरकार प्रदेश में जन जागरूकता अभियान 25 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक चलाएगी।

इसके लिए 8000 टीमें गठित होंगी जो घर घर जा कर लाेगाें की बीमारियाें से संबंधित सूचना एकत्रित की जाएगी व उन्हें काेराेना से बचने के लिए दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करने काे कहेगी।

संक्रमण को रोकने को सरकार की तैयारी...

भीड़ कम करने काे अफसराें की जवाबदेही हाेगी तय, एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग अभियान चलाएगी सरकार

प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण के मामले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे है? क्या कारण है, कहां चूक हुई है?

डाॅ. सैजल- अनलाॅक के बाद नियमाें में दी गई ढील का लाेगाें ने जमकर दुरुपयोग किया। काेविड नियमाें का सख्ती से पालन नहीं किया गया। शादी, उत्सवाें में मास्क पहनना, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का काेई ख्याल नहीं रखा गया, जिस वजह से प्रदेश में पिछले कुछ दिनाें में संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा है।

कैसे काेराेना पर नियंत्रण रखा जाएगा, रोज 800-900 आ रहे है? क्या प्रदेश में काेराेना की थर्ड वेव शुरू हाे गई है?

डाॅ.सैजल- कार्यक्रमाें में लाेगाें की संख्या सीमित की जाएगी। इसकाे सुनिश्चित करने की जिम्मेदारी स्थानीय अधिकारियाें की तय की जाएगी। किसी भी कार्यक्रम काे अायाेजित करने से पहले लाेगाें काे इसकी सूचना जिला प्रशासन काे देनी हाेगी। अधिकारी संबंधित कार्यक्रम में जा कर लाेगाें की भीड़ काे चेक करेंगे और वहां पर खाना पकाने वालाें की काेविड जांच काे सुनिश्चत करवाया जाएगा।

25 नवंबर से सरकार एक्टिव केस फाइंडिंग का विशेष अभियान शुरू कर रही है। इसमें लाेगाें की दूसरी अन्य बीमारियाें की भी सूचना एकत्रित की जाएगी। नहीं, काेराेना की थर्ड वेव अभी शुरू नहीं हुई है, इसको बढ़ने से राेकने के लिए सभी के सहयाेग की आवश्यकता है।

भास्कर-बढ़ते केसाें काे राेकने के लिए सरकार की क्या तैयारी है?
डाॅ. सैजल- महामारी से निपटने के लिए सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग पूरी तरह से तैयार है। सरकार ने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है। अस्पतालाें में बैड स्ट्रेंथ काे बढ़ाया जाएगा ताकि लाेगाें काे अस्पतालाें में ही उपचार मिलेे।

प्रदेश में काेराेना से मरने वालाें का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ा है?
डाॅ. सैजल- यह सही है कि काेराेना से मरने वालाें की संख्या बढ़ रही है। यह हमारे लिए चिंता की बात है, काेराेना से उन लाेगाें की ज्यादा माैतें हुई हैं जाे दूसरी अन्य गंभीर बीमारियाें से भी ग्रसित थे अाैर उपचार के लिए देरी से अस्पताल आए हैं। लाेगाें से अपील है कि सर्दी खांसी या बुखार काे हल्के में न ले, इनकी शिकायत हाेने पर तुरंत जांच करवाएं।

राहत की बात यह है कि ठीक हाेने वालाें का आंकड़ा भी तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। देश के अन्य राज्याें की तुलना में प्रदेश का रिकवरी रेट अच्छा है।

बढ़ते मामलाें काे राेकने के लिए क्या कदम उठाएगी सरकार?

डाॅ सैजल- काेराेना संक्रमण काे बढ़ने से राेकने के लिए सरकार नई रणनीति पर काम करेगी। सख्ती बढ़ाई जाएगी। कई अहम निर्णय लिए जाएंगे। स्कूलाें काे बंद रखने पर विचार किया जाएगा। नाइट कर्फ्यू पर विचार किया जाएगा।

