शिमला:शिमला में कोरोना से एक ही दिन में नौ लोगों की मौत, बढ़ रहा संक्रमण; न बरतें लापरवाही

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईजीएमसी में पांच तो डीडीयू अस्पताल में चार लोगों की गई जान

आईजीएमसी और डीडीयू में काेराेना से मंगलवार काे रिकार्ड नाै लाेगाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें टाॅलैंड के समीप रहने वाले 92 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे 31 अक्टूबर काे काेराेना हुआ था। मंगलवार सुबह छह बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह न्यू बस स्टैंड के समीप तिब्बतियन काॅलाेनी के 76 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे साेमवार काे डीडीयू से आईजीएमसी रेफर किया गया।

देर रात व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। संजाैली के 47 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे साेमवार देररात आईजीएमसी लाया गया, मंगलवार सुबह आठ बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह जाखू के 64 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे साेमवार काे आईजीएमसी में भर्ती किया गया था, देररात 1:40 बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई।

अर्की के 69 वर्षीय व्यक्ति साेमवार काे आईजीएमसी के इमरजेंसी में काेविड पाॅजिटिव पाए गए, रात करीब 9 बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। इसी तरह मंडी के जाेगेंद्रनगर से 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आठ नवंबर काे पाॅजिटिव आए थे। मंगलवार दाेपहर 12 बजे व्यक्ति की माैत हाे गई। काेटगढ़ की 48 वर्षीय महिला आठ नवंबर काे काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाई गई थी। मंगलवार दाेपहर 12:15 बजे महिला ने दम ताेड़ दिया।

चिड़गांव के 54 वर्षीय व्यक्ति आठ अक्टूबर डीडीयू रेफर किया गया। मंगलवार दाेपहर 11:30 बजे व्यक्ति ने दम ताेड़ दिया। जबकि रिकांगपिओं से रेफर 87 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे आईजीएमसी में ब्राॅट डेड लाया गया था। माैत के बाद व्यक्ति पाॅजिटिव पाया गया।

आईजीएमसी में बढ़ाई जाएगी कोरोना बेड की संख्याः

आईजीएमसी में कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बेड की कमी को लेकर मंगलवार को प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। इसमें निर्णय लिया गया कि आईजीएमसी में बेड की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। यहां पर करीब 40 नए बेड लगाए जाएंगे, ताकि कोरोना मरीजों को वहां पर रखा जा सके।

प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अब इसके लिए डी ब्लॉक में ही वार्ड खाली करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं, ताकि वहां पर रोना मरीजों के लिए अतिरिक्त बेड लगाया जा सके। इस दौरान को भी तो मरीजों को लेकर की गई व्यवस्थाओं पर भी चर्चा हुई और निर्णय लिया गया कि कोविड वार्ड में मरीजों की देखभाल में कोई कोताही नहीं की जाएगी। उन्हें अधिक से अधिक सुविधाएं दी जाएगी। बैठक आईजीएमसी के प्रधानाचार्य प्रो रजनीश पठानिया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इस अवसर पर सभी विभागाध्यक्ष मौजूद रहे।

मंगलवार को आईजीएमसी के पर्ची काउंटर और लैब के बाहर मरीजों की लंबी कतारें लगी रही। ऐसी भीड़ न जमा करें यहीं सबसे ज्यादा कोरोना संक्रमण के फैलने का खतरा है। त्योहारी सीजन में लोग बाजार में लोग खरीदारी के लिए निकल रहे हैं लेकिन सोेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा। लोअर बाजार में ऐसी ही भीड़भाड़ दिखी।

जिल में कोरोना से 121 और लोग संक्रमित

जिले में कोरोना के 121 मरीज आए है। इसमें शहर के 29 मरीज हैं। नए मरीजों में जुब्बल कोटखाई से 31, रामपुर से 26, नेरवा से 7, आईजीएमसी, मतियाना, कुमारसैन से 5-5, संजौली, मंडी से 4-4, खलीनी, न्यू शिमला, रोहड़ू, टिक्कर, कुल्लू से 3-3, कसुम्पटी, कांगड़ा से 2-2, परिमहल, कुफ्टधार, जाखू, तारा देवी, भट्टाकुफर, चक्कर, विकासनगर, सांगटी, समरहिल, पंथाघाटी, मिलिट्री अस्पताल, मशोबरा, सुन्नी, चिड़गांव और किन्नौर से एक एक मरीज आया है।

