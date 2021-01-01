पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान:हिमाचल में देश ही नहीं पंजाब, हरियाणा उत्तराखंड से ज्यादा डायबिटीज के मरीज

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
प्रेसवार्ता - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रेसवार्ता
  • शहर ही नहीं गांव में भी डायबिटीज देश और पड़ाेसी राज्याें से ज्यादा
  • लोगों ने छोड़ी मेहनत, सड़कें-गाड़ियां हर जगह, चलना हुआ कम

पहाड़ी प्रदेश के लाेगाें काे बेहद ही सचेत हाेने की जरूरत है क्याेंकि सेहत के लिए बेहतर माैसम और सेहतमंद लाेगाें की पहचान वाले हिमाचल के लाेगाें के खराब लाइफस्टाइल ने राज्य में डायबिटीज के मरीज न सिर्फ देश बल्कि तीन पड़ाेसी राज्याें से भी ज्यादा हाे गए हैं। यही नहीं, डायबिटीज हाेने के लगभग नजदीक पहुंच चुके लाेग भी देश ही नहीं पड़ाेसी राज्य पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड से कहीं ज्यादा हैं।

डायबिटीज हाेने की संभावना यानी ब्लड शु़गर के बाॅर्डर लाइन पर पहुंच चुके मरीजाें ने अगर अभी खाने-पाने की आदतें या लाइफस्टाइल नहीं बदला तो इनमें से 50 फीसदी लाेग अगले पांच बरसाें में डायबिटीज के मरीजाें में शामिल हाेंगे। प्रदेश के लिए सबसे चिंता की बात ये है कि राज्य की शहरी ही नहीं बल्कि ग्रामीण आबादी भी देश और पड़ाेसी राज्याें से कहीं ज्यादा डायबिटीज की चपेट में आ चुकी है।

प्रदेश के लाेगाें के लिए ये अलर्ट बात इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिल रिसर्च आईसीएमआर के हिमाचल के हर हिस्से के शहर और गांवाें के 4 हजार लाेगाें पर की गई रिसर्च में सामने आया है। आफसीएमआर के प्रिंसिपल इन्वेस्टिगेटर और आईजीएमसी के मेडिसन के प्राेफेसर जीतेंद्र माेक्टा और काे-इन्वेस्टिगेटर डाॅ. रमेश ने इस रिसर्च के बाद इस बीमारी के बारे में अपने अनुभव शेअर किए। इस माैके पर अाईजीएमसी के प्रिंसिपल प्राे. रजनीश पठानिया भी माैजूद थे।

हिमाचल में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हाेने का एक मुख्य कारण है कि लाेगाें ने ज्यादा मेहनत का काम छाेड़ दिया है। पहले जहां हिमाचल में दूर दराज के गांव तक सड़कें नहीं हाेती थी, लाेग पैदल चलते थे, मगर आज गांव-गांव तक सड़कें हैं। लाेग गाड़ियाें से ही चलते हैं। पैदल चलना बिल्कुल छाेड़ दिया है। खानपान में भी काफी बदलाव आया है। जंक फूड भी इसका एक मुख्य कारण है।

आईजीएमसी में मंगलवार को प्रेसवार्ता काे संबाेधित करते प्राेफेसर जितेंद्र माेक्टा और माैजूद आईजीएमसी के प्रिंसिपल डाॅ. रजनीश पठानिया, डाॅ. अनुज गुप्ता और डाॅ. रमेश।

3831 लाेगाें पर हुआ सर्वे

हिमाचल में डायबिटीज पर कुल 3831 लाेगाें पर सर्वे किया गया। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्राें में 1176, जबकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में 2744 लाेगाें पर सर्वे किया गया। इसमें डाॅक्टराें की टीम गांव-गांव पहुंची। लाेगाें से बात की गई, उनके खानपान और राेजाना के रुटीन के बारे में भी बात की गई। जिसके बाद यह सर्वे सामने आया है।

पुरुष-महिलाओ में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं

हिमाचल में डायबिटीज काे लेकर हुए सर्वे में यह भी साफ हुआ है कि यहां पर पुरुष और महिलाओं में भी डायबिटीज में ज्यादा अंतर नहीं हैं। इनका अांकड़ा भी लगभग समान है। हिमाचल में 11.6 फीसदी पुरुषाें काे डायबिटीज है, जबकि 11.4 फीसदी महिलाएं डायबिटिक हैं।

ऐसे पहचानें डायबिटीज

डायबिटीज की चपेट में आने वाले व्यक्ति में कई लक्षण आना शुरू हाे जाते हैं। ऐसे में प्यास ज्यादा लगने लगती है। भूख भी ज्यादा हाेती है। शरीर में बार-बार फाेड़े हाेते हैं, जाे ठीक हाेने में काफी समय लेते हैं। थाेड़ा सा चलने के बाद या काम करने के बाद ही थकान हाे जाती है। काम करने काे भी मन नहीं करता।

बचाव ऐसे करें

आईजीएमसी के मेडिसन विभाग के प्राेफेसर और प्रिंसिपल इन्वेस्टिगेटर प्राेफेसर जितेंद्र माेक्टा ने कहा कि डायबिटीज 25 से 35 साल के बीच अधिक बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि 30 साल के बाद हर व्यक्ति साल में एक बार अपने शरीर के रुटीन टेस्ट करवाए। व्यायाम जरूर करें। जंक फूड बिल्कुल ना खाएं। ज्यादा से ज्यादा पैदल चलें। अपने खानपान में 50 फीसदी फ्रूट और सब्जियां एड करें ताकि डायबिटीज के साथ-साथ कई अन्य बीमारियाें से भी बचा जा सके।

