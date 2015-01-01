पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:प्रूनिंग करने का नहीं सही समय, फिर भी प्रूनिंग करने में जुटे हैं बागवान; हो सकता है नुकसान

शिमला41 मिनट पहले
गलत कांट छांट कैंकर रोग का कारण

दिसंबर में ही बागवान अपने बगीचे में प्रूनिंग करने में जुट गए हैं। जबकि बागवानी विशेषज्ञ इसे सेब के पौधों के लिए खतरनाक बता रहे हैं। इन दिनों प्रुनिग करने से जहां पौधे में जख्म हो जाता है, वहीं वूली एफिड और कैंकर रोग जैसे कई तरह रोगों से पौधा सूखने की कगार पर आ जाता है। बागीचाें में कुछ बागवान जहां ताैलिए (चाराें तरफ खुदाई) करने शुरू कर दिए है, वहीं पाैधे की काट-छांग (प्रूनिंग) भी करने लग गए हैं। जबकि बागवानी विशेषज्ञ इसे जल्दबाजी में लिया गया निर्णय बता रहे हैं।

इसीलिए खतरनाक है इन दिनों प्रूनिंग: बागवानी विशेषज्ञ का कहना है कि पतझड़ के मौसम में सूरज की किरणें सीधी पौधों के तनों पर पड़ती है, जिससे गलत प्रूनिंग सेब बागवानी के लिए घातक साबित हो रही है। सेब के पौधों में कैंकर रोग का एक बड़ा कारण गलत तरीके से की जाने वाली कांट-छांट भी है। इन दिनों पौधे की चमड़ी फट जाती है। चमड़ी के फटने से पेड़ों में कैंकर, वूली, एफिड, जैसी बीमारियां पनप जाती है।

गलत प्रूनिंग सेब बागवानी के लिए घातक साबित हो रही है। सेब के पौधों में कैंकर रोग का एक बड़ा कारण गलत तरीके से की जाने वाली कांट-छांट भी है। उद्यान विभाग द्वारा समय-समय पर अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में सेब के पौधों की प्रूनिंग सहित अन्य रखरखाव के बेहतर तरीकों के बारे में जागरुकता शिविर आयोजित किए जाते हैं। इस वर्ष भी कई स्थानों पर शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं, इसके बावजूद भी लोग जागरूक नहीं हो रहे हैं।

बागवानी विशेषज्ञ बोले, पौधों के लिए खतरनाक
बागवानी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. एसपी भारद्वाज का कहना है कि जल्दबाजी में बागवान न ताे प्रूनिंग करें और न ही ताैलिए करवाएं। क्याेंकि, अभी पर्याप्त मात्रा में नमी नहीं आई है। ऐसे में पाैधे में जख्म पड़ सकता है। जिससे वूली एफिड और अन्य तरह की बीमारियां बागीचाें में लग सकती है।

बागवानी विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में बागवानों ने दिसंबर में ही पाैधे की काट-छांट करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है।जल्दबाजी में पाैधे की काट-छांट करने से कई तरह की समस्याएं पैदा होती हैं। इसलिए प्रूनिंग के लिए उचित समय की इंतजार करें। इन दिनों प्रूनिंग करने से सबसे बड़ी समस्या यही होती है कि पाैधा सुप्तावस्था में रहते हैं।

जनवरी और फरवरी है इसका सही समय कटिंग करने से सेब के पेड़ों पर बीमारियां पनपने की आशंका बनी रहती है। जनवरी, फरवरी में पेड़ों की काटछांट करने स े पेड़ों पर कैंकर और वूली एफिड की समस्या भी नहीं रहती और पेड़ भी सुरक्षित रहते हैं। क्योंकि, पत्ते आने से काट छांट से आए हुए जख्म जल्द भर जाते हैं। चूने का लेप लगाने का सही समय इसे पूरा कर लें बागवानी विशेषज्ञ का कहना है कि इस महीने के अंत तक बागवानों को लेप लगाने की प्रक्रिया को पूरा कर लेना चाहिए। 9 किलो चूना, 1 किलो नीला थोथा, एक लीटर अलसी का तेल या 750 एमएल एचएमओ ऑयल को मिलाकर बागवान लेप तैयार कर सकते हैं। लेप बनाते समय अलसी के तेल को हल्का गर्म कर लेना चाहिए। इससे लेप की पकड़ अच्छी रहती है।

