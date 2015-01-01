पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Shimla
  • Now, A Cancer Examination With The Patient Is Also Necessary With The Patient In The Cancer Hospital, It Will Be Able To Take Care Of The Patient Only If It Becomes Negative.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एहतियात:कैंसर अस्पताल में अब मरीज के साथ तीमारदार का काेराेना टेस्ट भी जरूरी, नेगेटिव हुआ तभी कर पाएगा रोगी की देखरेख

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • 100 से ज्यादा मरीज रहते हैं एडमिट, एक के साथ एक अटेंडेंट रह पाएगा अब अस्पताल में

आईजीएमसी स्थित कैंसर अस्पताल में आने वाले मरीजाें के साथ-साथ अब तीमारदार का भी काेराेना टेस्ट हाेगा। अगर तीमारदार नेगेटिव आता है ताे ही उसे मरीज के साथ रहने दिया जाएगा। वहीं यह भी जरूरी हाेगा की मरीज के साथ एक ही तीमारदार रहे। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने व्यवस्था शुरू कर दी है। लगातार बढ़ रहे काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए आईजीएमसी प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

कैंसर अस्पताल में भी अब तक कई मरीज पाॅजिटिव आ चुके हैं। कैंसर राेगियाें काे संक्रमण का ज्यादा खतरा रहता है। ऐसे में प्रशासन ने अब यहां पर मरीज के साथ-साथ तीमारदार का भी टेस्ट करवाने का निर्णय लिया है। एक सप्ताह बंद रहने के बाद साेमवार से कैंसर में नई व्यवस्थाएं लागू हुई। कैंसर अस्पताल में 100 से ज्यादा मरीज एडमिट रहते हैं। जबकि एक मरीज के साथ दाे या तीन तीमारदार रहते थे।

ऐसे में यहां पर यदि संक्रमण फैलता है ताे प्रशासन के लिए कंट्राेल करना मुश्किल हाे जाएगा। ऐसे में प्रशासन अब पूरी तरह से सतर्क हाे गया है। यहां पर जाे भी तीमारदार साथ रहेगा उसे एक कार्ड दिया जाएगा। जिसमें उसकी रिपाेर्ट और पूरा ब्योरा लिखा जाएगा। बिना कार्ड के काेई भी तीमारदार वार्ड में नहीं जा पाए।

इसलिए किया जरूरी

आमताैर पर मरीज का काेराेना टेस्ट ताे हाे जाता था, मगर तीमारदार बिना टेस्ट के ही यहां पर घूमते थे। ऐसे में कई बार अगर मरीज ठीक भी हाेते थे ताे तीमारदाराें से उनके संक्रमित हाेने का ज्यादा डर बना रहता था। पहले भी यहां पर कई मरीज पाॅजिटिव आए थे, जबकि दाखिल हाेने से पहले उनकी रिपाेर्ट नेगेटिव आई थी। ऐसे में अब प्रशासन ने निर्णय लिया कि तीमारदार का टेस्ट भी जरूरी किया जाए ताकि यहां पर वार्डाें में संक्रमण फैलने का डर कम रहे।

बीते सप्ताह 11 मरीज पाॅजिटिव

कैंसर अस्पताल में बीते सप्ताह 11 मरीज पाॅजिटिव आ गए थे। प्रशासन ने एडमिट करते समय इन सभी मरीजाें के काेराेना टेस्ट करवाए थे। मगर सभी मरीज नेगेटिव आए, जबकि बाद में 11 मरीज पाॅजिटिव आ गए। ऐसे में प्रशासन ने जब अपने पूरे स्टाॅफ के टेस्ट करवाए ताे उसके केवल एक नर्स पाॅजिटिव आई। ऐसे में प्रशासन काे इस बात का अंदेशा है कि यहां पर किसी तीमारदार से ही काेराेना संक्रमण फैला एेसे में अब हर तीमारदार का काेराेना टेस्ट करवाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

कैंसर राेगी के लिए ज्यादा खतरा

गंभीर बीमारी वाले सभी राेगियाें के लिए काेराेना खतरनाक माना जाता है। इसमें कैंसर राेगी सबसे पहले आते हैं। कैंसर राेगियाें काे अगर काेराेना हाे जाए ताे उनमें संक्रमण ज्यादा तेजी से फैलता है। प्रशासन अब हर तरह से एहतियात बरत रहा है। कैंसर राेगियाें काे संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए अब तीमारदार का भी काेराेना टेस्ट करवाने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी तरह वार्डाें में ज्यादा भीड़ ना रहे इसके लिए एक ही तीमारदार साथ रखने का भी निर्णय लिया गया है।

कैंसर अस्पताल में अब मरीज के साथ तीमारदार का भी कोरोना टेस्ट किया जाएगा और मरीज के साथ एक ही तीमारदार मान्य होगा। साेमवार से अस्पताल में मरीजाें काे दाखिल करते ही नया सिस्टम शुरू कर दिया गया है। बिना काेर्ड के मरीज वार्डाें में एंटर नहीं कर पाएंगे। काेराेना राेकथाम के लिए यह निर्णय जरूरी था।
-डाॅ. मनीष, एचओडी, कैंसर अस्पताल शिमला

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें