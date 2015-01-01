पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज सीएम उद्घाटन करेंगें:अब किसी भी तरह की वीडियाे, वाॅयस सैंपलिंग की सत्यता की जांच जुन्गा में ही हाेगी

शिमला36 मिनट पहले
जुन्गा में करीब एक कराेड़ की लागत से बनी आवाज और वीडियो विश्लेषण मशीन का आज सीएम जयराम ठाकुर उद्घाटन करेंगे।
  • जुन्गा में आज आवाज और वीडियाे विश्लेषण मशीन का उद्घाटन करेंगे सीएम, प्रदेश के व्हाइट काॅलर क्राइम अब यहीं साॅल्व हाे सकेंगे

अब प्रदेश के व्हाइट काॅलर क्राइम और किसी भी तरह की वीडियाे, वाॅयस सैंपलिंग की सत्यता काे जांचने के लिए आईएफएसल लैब चंडीगढ़, अहमदाबाद और हैदराबाद जाने की जरूरत नहीं हाेगी। राज्य फॉरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला जुन्गा में करीब एक कराेड़ की लागत से बने आवाज और वीडियो विश्लेषण मशीन का आज सीएम जयराम ठाकुर उद्घाटन करेंगे।

पहले दूसरे राज्यों की लैब में संदिग्ध व्यक्ति को भी साथ ले जाना पड़ता था। ऐसे में अब प्रदेश स्तर के किसी भी तरह के व्हाइट काॅलर क्राइम काे मिनटाें में साॅल्व करने में सफलता मिल सकेगी। सीएम जयराम ठाकुर चतुर्थ श्रेणी के टाइप-1 आवासीय परिसर का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे।

जिसमें टाइप-1 के आठ क्वार्टर बनाए जाएंगे। जिसकी लागत करीब 1 करोड़ 24 लाख होगी। इसका निर्माण हिमाचल प्रदेश राज्य औद्योगिक विकास कॉर्पोरेशन द्वारा किया जाएगा।

हर महीने आते है 20 के करीब आपराधिक केस

इसलिए जरूरी

  • दिन प्रतिदिन मोबाइल और डिजिटल डिवाइस के प्रचलन के चलते मशीन का प्रयाेग जरूरी हाे गया है।
  • इन डिजिटल डिवाइस में आवाज और वीडियो रिकार्डिंग की जाती है।
  • ज्यादातर मामलाें में फिरौती, लेनदेन, भ्रष्टाचार, धमकी, लड़ाई-झगड़ा, अश्लील बातों के सामने आते हैं।
  • जो कि फॉरेंसिक में महत्वपूर्ण साक्ष्य माने जाते हैं और अपराध की गुत्थी सुलझाने में मददगार साबित होते हैं।
  • हर महीने करीब 20 आपराधिक मामले विश्लेषण के लिए पहुंचते हैं।
  • खास बात ये है कि यहां पर साउंड प्रूफ कमरा भी भी बनाया गया है, जहां पर आवाज रिकाॅर्ड करने की भी सुविधा मिलेगी।

वर्ष 2011 में विधानसभा कमेटी ने कहा था, आवाज और वीडियाे विश्लेषण मशीन लगनी जरूरीः

फॉरेंसिक सेवाएं निदेशालय के निदेशक डाॅ. अरुण शर्मा का कहना है कि वर्ष 2011 में हिमाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा की कमेटी ने राज्य फॉरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला का दौरा किया था। जिसमें आवाज और वीडियो विश्लेषण खंड खोलने की अनुशंसा की गई थी।

इस खंड को खोलने के लिए प्रयास किए गए और अब ये खंड पूर्ण रूप से शुरू किया जा रहा है। इसमें सहायक निदेशक, वैज्ञानिक अधिकारी और अन्य वैज्ञानिक सहायक स्टाफ की मंजूरी मिल चुकी है। इस खंड में चित्र एवं वीडियो की प्रमाणिकता, चेहरे की पहचान, वीडियो को स्पष्ट करना और सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच की जा सकती है।

प्रदेश के व्हाइट काॅलर क्राइम और किसी भी तरह की वीडियाे, वाॅयस सैंपलिंग की सत्यता काे जांचने के लिए अब आईएफएसल लैब चंडीगढ़, अहमदाबाद और हैदराबाद जाने की जरूरत नहीं हाेगी। जुन्गा में ही एक कराेड़ की लागत से बने आवाज और वीडियो विश्लेषण मशीन का आज सीएम जयराम ठाकुर उद्घाटन करेंगे। इससे जहां खर्च बचेगा, वहीं मामलाें की तफ्तीश करने में भी तेजी अाएगी। डाॅ. एसके पाल, सहायक निदेशक, राज्य फॉरेंसिक विज्ञान प्रयोगशाला, जुन्गा

