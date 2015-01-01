पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:अब आईजीएमसी में रात एक बजे तक होंगे कोरोना के टेस्ट, रिपोर्ट भी जल्दी

सोमदत्त शर्मा | शिमला29 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लगातार बढ़ रहे कोविड संक्रमण के चलते प्रशासन ने लिया फैसला
  • अब दूसरे दिन मिल सकेगी रिपोर्ट, अभी लग रहे थे तीन से चार दिन

अभी तक आईजीएमसी में मरीजों को कोरोना टेस्टिंग के सैंपल देने के बाद रिपोर्ट के लिए 3 से 4 दिन का इंतजार करना पड़ता था। ऐसा इसलिए होता था क्योंकि यहां पर टेस्टिंग के लिए केवल दो ही मशीनें लगाई गई हैं, जो रात 9 बजे तक ही सैंपल की जांच करती थी।

इन मशीनों में सैंपल लगाने के बाद 3 से 4 घंटे एक रिपोर्ट बनाने में लगते थे। मशीन में एक बार में 90 सैंपल लगाए जाते हैं। ऐसे में दो मशीनों में से एक दिन में लगभग 250 से 300 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट ही आ पाती थी जबकि आईजीएमसी में रोजाना 500 से ज्यादा सैंपल जांच के लिए आते हैं।

मगर अब ज्यादातर मरीजों को कोरोना रिपोर्ट दूसरे दिन ही मिल जाएगी, क्योंकि आईजीएमसी में अब देर रात तक एक बजे तक कोरोना सैंपल की जांच की जाएगी। इससे करीब 200 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट पेंडिंग नहीं रहेगी। उसी दिन देर रात तक वह रिपोर्ट आ जाएगी, जिससे कि आसानी से दूसरे दिन मरीजों को रिपोर्ट दे दी जाएगी।

कई जगह से आते हैं सैंपल

आईजीएमसी लैब में सैंपलों की भरमार लग जाती है, जिससे की रिपोर्ट आने में देरी लग जाती है। आईजीएमसी में इस समय सबसे ज्यादा दबाव है, यहां पर शिमला, किन्नौर, बिलासपुर के कोविड के सैंपल जांच के लिए आते हैं।

ऐसे में यहां पर कोविड मरीजों की सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने में देरी हो रही है। हालांकि आईजीएमसी के अलावा कसौली, नेरचौक मेडिकल कॉलेज, हमीरपुर मेडिकल कॉलेज, नाहन मेडिकल कॉलेज, टांडा मेडिकल कॉलेज और चंबा मेडिकल कॉलेज में आरटीपीसीआर मशीनें लगाई है।

एक साथ 90 सैंपल लगते हैं एक मशीन में

कोरोना जांच करने वाली मशीन में एक साथ 90 सैंपल जांच के लिए लगाए जाते हैं, करीब 3 से 4 घंटे एक सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने में लग जाता है। यहां पर अभी 2 मशीनें हैं, लेकिन कई सैंपल आपातकाल में आ जाते हैं, जिन्हें पहले लगाना होता है। हालांकि डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि आरटीपीसी सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने में 24 घंटे से ज्यादा का समय नहीं लगता।

लेकिन सैंपल में कुछ गलती के चलते प्रक्रिया लंबी चली जाती है। सैंपल के फेल हो जाने पर इसे दोबारा लेना पड़ता है, जिससे कि ये प्रक्रिया फिर से पहले जैसी हो जाती है। आईजीएमसी में दो आरटीपीसी मशीनें इस समय कोविड सैंपलों की जांच कर रही है, इसमें एक मशीन में एक साथ 70 और एक मशीन में 90 सैंपल लगाए जा सकते हैं।

इसलिए देर रात तक टेस्टिंग

आईजीएमसी प्रशासन को चार फार्मासिस्ट मिले हैं। प्रशासन ने सरकार से इनकी डिमांड की थी जिसके बाद सरकार से यह फार्मासिस्ट मिले हैं। इसके बाद अब देर रात तक सैंपलों की जांच की जाएगी। ये फार्मासिस्ट शिफ्टों में काम करेंगे। पहले यहां स्टाफ की किल्लत थी, जिसके कारण यहां नौ बजे तक ही जांच की जा रही थी। वहीं अगर सरकार अब यहां पर मशीनों की संख्या बढ़ा दे तो यहां पर सभी सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट दूसरे दिन आ सकेगी।

5 फीसदी सैंपल हो जाते हैं फेलः आरटीपीसीआर में 5 फीसदी सैंपल फेल हो जाते हैं, सही तरीके से सैंपल न लिए जाने से मशीनों में ये सैंपल नहीं लग पाते, जिससे दोबारा से ये सैंपल लेने पड़ते हैं। ऐसे में इन सैंपल की रिपोर्ट आने में देरी लग जाती है। वहीं आईजीएमसी में जो मरीज अन्य बीमारियों के इलाज के लिए आते है, उनका भी पहले कोरोना टेस्ट किया जा जाता है और इसके बाद ही उनका इलाज शुरू होता है। ऐसे में रिपोर्ट आने में तीन से चार दिन लगने से भी इन मरीजों का इलाज भी समय पर शुरू नहीं हो पाता।

आईजीएमसी में देर रात एक बजे तक कोरोना सैंपल की जांच होगी। टेस्टिंग बढ़ाने को लेकर सरकार ने आउटसोर्स पर भर्तियां करने के भी निर्देश जारी किए थे। इसके तहत विभिन्न मेडिकल कॉलेज जहां पर सैंपलों की जांच की जाती है,वहां पर आउटसोर्स आधार पर लैब टेक्नीशियनों को रखा जा रहा है। ऐसे में अब पहले जो मशीनें 9 बजे तक चलती थी वे रात 1 बजे तक चलाई जाएगी, जिससे की ज्यादा सैंपलों की जांच हो पाएगी। -डॉ रजनीश पठानिया, प्रधानाचार्य आईजीएमसी

