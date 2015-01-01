पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जवाबदेही तय:डीडीयू अस्पताल में अब डिस्चार्ज हाेने वाले हर कोरोना मरीज से भरवाया जाएगा फीडबैक फॉर्म, कमी रही तो स्टाफ होगा तलब

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रशासन ने तैयार किया फॉर्म, अस्पताल से छुट्टी होने पर रोगी को भरने होंगे कुछ कॉलम

काेविड केयर सेंटर डीडीयू अस्पताल में अब काेराेना मरीजाें से अस्पताल से छुट्टी करते समय एक फीडबैक फार्म भरवाया जाएगा। इस फार्म में पेशेंट अस्पताल के लिए अपना फीडबैक देगा। इसमें सुविधाओं के बारे में पेशेंट अस्पताल प्रशासन काे नंबर देगा।

खाना समय पर मिला, साफ सफाई कैसी रही, डाॅक्टराें ने कितनी बार चेक किया और परिजनाें से प्रॉपर कॉन्टैक्ट करने दिया गया। यह सभी काॅलम फीडबैक फार्म में डाले गए हैं। ऐसे में अगर मरीज इन सभी काॅलम काे सही भरेगा ताे ही प्रशासन यह समझेगा कि मरीज काे बेहतर सुविधाएं मिली हैं।

अगर मरीज इसमें नेगेटिव रिस्पॉन्स देगा ताे इसमें संबंधित स्टाफ से जवाब तलब किया जाएगा। यह व्यवस्था प्रशासन ने शुरू कर दी है। अब तक कई मरीजाें से फीडबैक फार्म भरवाए जा चुके हैं।

इसलिए किया जरूरी​​​​​

दाे माह पहले डीडीयू अस्पताल में महिला ने सुसाइड किया था। उसके बाद परिजनाें ने आराेप लगाए थे कि महिला काे समय पर खाना नहीं दिया गया। इसके अलावा महिला काे ना ताे समय पर चेक किया जा रहा था और ना ही उन्हें देखने का जाता था। यहां तक कि पानी भी उन्हें समय पर नहीं मिलता था। ऐसे में महिला ने डिप्रेशन में आकर खुदकुशी कर ली। हालांकि प्रशासन ने इस बात से इंकार किया था। मगर अब प्रशासन एक फीडबैक फार्म भरवा रहा है ताकि सभी मरीजाें की पूरी जानकारी उनके पास रहे।

विभाग के भी थे आदेश

​​​​​​ महिला की आत्महत्या के बाद विभाग के आला अधिकारियाें ने भी इस बारे में प्रशासन काे कहा था कि मरीजाें काे मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में वह सरकार और विभाग काे समय-समय पर जानकारी दें। जिसके बाद अब प्रशासन ने यहां पर मरीजाें से ही फीडबैक फॉर्म भरवाना शुरू कर दिया है। हर मरीज यहां पर डिस्चार्ज हाेने से पहले अपना फीडबैक दे रहा है। इससे यहां पर मिलने वाली सुविधाओं के बारे में भी प्रशासन काे पूरी जानकारी रहेगी।

चार जिलों से आते हैं रोगी

डीडीयू अस्पताल काे काेविड केयर सेंटर बनाया गया है। यहां पर शिमला और किन्नाैर के मरीजाें काे रखा जाता है। इसके अलावा साेलन और सिरमाैर के गंभीर मरीजाें काे भी यहीं पर रेफर किया जा रहा है। इसके अलावा वीआईपी काे भी यहीं पर रखा जा रहा है।

आईजीएमसी से भी यहीं पर कई मरीजाें काे भेजा जाता है। यहां पर करीब 92 बेड काेराेना मरीजाें के लिए लगाए गए हैं। इन दिनाें सभी बेड पर पेशेंट हैं। एेसे में यहां पर भविष्य में किसी भी अनहाेनी घटना से बचने के लिए प्रशासन सतर्क हाे गया है।

अस्पताल में अब जाे भी काेराेना मरीज स्वस्थ हाेकर घर जाता है। उससे एक फीडबैक फॉर्म भरवाया जाता है। इस फार्म में मरीज से अस्पताल में जितने दिन वह एडमिट रहा, उतने दिन मिली सुविधाओं के बारे में पूछा जाता है।

यदि मरीज यहां की सुविधाओं से संतुष्ट नहीं हाेता और वह किसी बारे में शिकायत करता है ताे उस पर संबंधित स्टाफ की जवाबदेही हाेगी। मरीजाें काे बेहतर सुविधाएं देना अस्पताल प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है। -डाॅ. रमेश चाैहान, एमएस डीडीयू अस्पताल शिमला

