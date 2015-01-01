पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:तहसील में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते दो दिनों के लिए कार्यालय किया बंद

सराहाएक घंटा पहले
पच्छाद में कोरोना का संक्रमण एक बार फिर से प्रशासन के लिए चिंता का विषय बन गया है। बीते दिनों एक साथ आधा दर्जन मामले आने के बाद एक बार फिर से कोरोना ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। यहां तहसील व बीडीओ कार्यालय में कोरोना ने दस्तक दी है। नायब तहसीलदार के पॉजिटिव आने के साथ ही ऑफिस कानूनगो भी संक्रमित पाए गए हैं।

वहीं बीडीओ पच्छाद के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद ऑफिस का एक अन्य कर्मचारी भी संक्रमित पाया गया है। क्षेत्र में बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए प्रशासन सतर्क हो गया है। एसडीएम शशांक गुप्ता ने तहसील कार्यालय को दो दिनों के लिए बंद करवा दिया है। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग को संक्रमितों की कॉन्टेक्ट ट्रेसिंग करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कार्यालयों को सेनिटाइज करवाकर सभी को एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दी है। एसडीएम शशांक गुप्ता ने बताया कि कोरोना को लेकर सरकार ने नई गाइडलाइन जारी की हैं। इसके तहत शादी समारोह सहित किसी भी तरह के कार्यक्रम में अब सौ से अधिक लोग एकत्र नहीं हो पाएंगे। उधर, बीएमओ डॉ. सन्दीप शर्मा ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए सभी लोगों को स्वेच्छा से अपना टेस्ट करवाना चाहिए।

धर्मपुर में जल्द बनेगा आबकारी एवं कराधान भवन
धर्मपुर में आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग को शीघ्र ही अपना भवन मिलने वाला है। इसके लिए सभी औपचारिकताएं पूरी हो गई है । जल्द ही भवन निर्माण का कार्य आरंभ होगा। धर्मपुर में लगभग 50 लाख की लागत से आबकारी एवं कराधान कार्यालय का निर्माण होगा । फोरलेन निर्माण कि चपेट मे आने के बाद कार्यालय को अस्थाई रूप से सब्जी मंडी धर्मपुर के भवन मे चलाया जा रहा है ,लेकिन अब कार्यालय के लिए धर्मपुर काॅलेज रोड पर भूमि का चयन हो गया है। भूमि पर दो मंजिला आधुनिक कार्यालय बनेगा। ग्रांउड फ्लोर पर कार्यालय का निर्माण होगा जबकि पहली मंजिल पर आवास का निर्माण किया जाएगा। भवन का निर्माण कार्य हिमुडा द्वारा करवाया जा रहा है। हिमुडा के अधिशाषी अभियन्ता राजेश ठाकुर ने यह जानकारी दी।

