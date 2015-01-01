पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्याेग मंत्री ने दाेबारा बुलाई बैठक:सेकेंड ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी की समीक्षा बैठक में बिना तैयारी के पहुंचे अधिकारी

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  उद्याेग मत्री ने दस दिन बाद पूरी तैयारी के साथ दाेबारा बुलाई बैठक

सेकेंड ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी की तैयारियाें काे लेकर मंगलवार को सचिवालय में उद्याेग मंत्री बिक्रम सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में कई विभागाें के अधिकारी बिना तैयारी के पहुंचे। इसमें बिना तैयारी और बिना ठाेस आंकड़ाें के साथ आए अधिकारियाें के प्रति मंत्री ने नाराजगी जताई।

उद्याेग मंत्री ने बिना तैयारियाें के आए अधिकारियाें काे दस दिन के बाद पूरी तैयारियाें के साथ दाेबारा बैठक में आने काे कहा। इसमें उन्हें निवेश के प्रस्ताव और ठोस कार्ययोजना के साथ आने को कहा है। सरकार ने दूसरी ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग के लिए दस हजार करोड़ के निवेश को धरातल पर उतारने के लक्ष्य तय किया है।

इसके तहत 83 प्रोजेक्टों में 2312 करोड़ का निवेश सुनिश्चित हो गया है, 69 प्रोजेक्टों के तहत 6200 करोड़ के निवेश पर काम हो रहा है। उद्योग मंत्री बिक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि पहली ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी में 8500 करोड़ के प्रोजेक्टों को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए गतिविधियां चल रही हैं।

उनका कहना है कि राज्य में औद्योगिक निवेश को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार अपनी पूरी ताकत लगा रही है। धर्मशाला में आयोजित राइजिंग हिमाचल इनवेस्टर मीट के तहत 96 हजार करोड़ के निवेश प्रस्तावों पर समझौते हुए थे।

