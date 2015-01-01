पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना से तीन महिलाओं समेत एक युवक की मौत

शिमला31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोरोना संक्रमण से आईजीएमसी में शुक्रवार को 3 मौतें हो गई। करसोग की रहने वाली 47 वर्षीय महिला को 12 नवंबर को आईजीएमसी लाया गया था। यहां इसकी रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव भी आई थी। शुक्रवार को महिला की मौत हो गई। वहीं न्यू शिमला की 30 वर्षीय युवक की भी कोरोना से मौत हुई है।

इसके अतिरिक्त शिमला के डीडीयू में जुब्बल की 80 वर्षीय महिला और रामपुर की एक 47 साल की महिला की भी कोरोना की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। जिला शिमला में कोरोना के रिकॉर्ड 181 मरीज आए है। इसमें शहर के 74 मरीज है।

नए मरीजों में आईजीएमसी से 23, रामपुए से 22, कुमारसैन 19, जुब्बल कोटखाई और मतियाना से 14-14, नेरवा 9, संजौली, रोहड़ू 8-8, कुल्लू, मंडी 5-5, ढली, न्यू शिमला, मिलिट्री अस्पताल, चिरगांव से 4-4, छोटा शिमला, खलीनी, बालूगंज से 3-3, कुसुम्पटी, मैहली, टूटू, डीडीयू, टिक्कर, ननखड़ी से 2-2, जबकि माल रोड, नियर केएनएच, लोअर बाजार, विकास नगर, शोघी, होलीओक, बनुटी, मलयाना, भट्टाकुफर, पंथाघाटी, भोयरी, पुरानी चौकी, कैथू, मशोबरा, कांगड़ा, सोलन और हमीरपुर से एक-एक मरीज आया है।

सीएमओ शिमला डॉक्टर सुरेखा चोपड़ा ने इसकी पुष्टि की है। शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ठाकुर की रिपोर्ट नेगटिवः शिक्षा मंत्री गोविंद सिंह ठाकुर की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई गई है। शिक्षा मंत्री बीते दिनों कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आने के बाद पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। वहीं और आइसोलेट होकर घर से ही कार्य कर रहे थे।

