नया नियम:अप्रैल में पूरे साल का एडवांस बिल चुकाने वालों को ही मिलेगी कूड़े के बिल में 15%छूट

शिमला44 मिनट पहले
  • मासिक आधार पर बिल चुकाने वालों को नहीं मिलेगी ये छूट

अप्रैल माह में पूरे साल का एडवांस बिल चुकाने वालों को ही कू़ड़े के बिल में 15 फीसदी छूट मिलेगी। इसके अलावा अन्य लोगों को कोई छूट नहीं मिल पाएगी। इन दिनों बड़ी संख्या में लोग एक साथ का साल का बिल जमा करवाने जा रहे हैं, मगर नगर निगम ने साफ कर दिया है कि इस पर कोई छूट नहीं मिलेगी।

कूड़े का एक साल का बिल अप्रैल माह से मार्च माह तक ही लिया जाएगा। ऐसे में अगर कोई कूड़े के बिल में छूट चाहता है तो उसको वित्तीय वर्ष शुरू होने पर ही एडवांस में ही शुल्क जमा करवाना होगा। नगर निगम ने फैसला किया है कि एक साथ एडवांस में कूड़े का बिल जमा करवाने पर लोगों को 10 फीसदी छुट दी जाएगी। वहीं अगर कोई बिल को आनलाइन जमा करवाता है तो उसको 5 फीसदी अतिरिक्त छूट शुल्क में मिलेगी। इस तरह के उपभोक्ताओं को कुल मिलाकर 15 फीसदी छूट दी जाएगी।

मगर अधिकांश उपभोक्ताओं को इसका कोई फायदा नहीं मिल रहा। कई लोग नगर निगम के पास एक मुश्त कूड़े का बिल जमा करवाने आ रहे हैं, लेकिन इनको लौटाया जा रहा है। वहीं कई लोग एक साथ एक साल का आनलाइन बिल जनरेट करना चाह रहे हैं मगर बिल जनरेट नहीं हो रहे। नगर निगम के कर्मचारी भी अब एक साथ अब बिल जनरेट करने से इंकार कर रहे हैं। इससे उपभोक्ता एक साथ इन बिलों को जमा नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं।

66 हजार उपभोक्ता एमसी को दे रहे हैं गारबेज शुल्क
नगर निगम शिमला ने शहर के सभी वार्डों में घर-घर से कूड़ा उठाने की योजना लागू की है। शहर में करीब 66 हजार उपभोक्ता है, जहां से नगर निगम के सैहब कर्मचारी उठा रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगर लोग एक साथ कूड़े का बिल जमा करवाते हैं तो उनको भी इससे फायदा हो सकता है। खासकर होटलों और अन्य व्यापारिक संस्थानों को जिनका सालाना कूड़े का बिल हजारों में पहुंचता है। यही वजह है कि लोग भी एक साथ बिल जमा करवाना चाह रहे हैं। मगर अब वे चाहकर भी ऐसा नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

कूड़े के बिलों पर पार्षदों में भी है नाराजगी
कूड़े के बिलों को लेकर लोगों को हो रही दिक्कतों के चलते पार्षदों में भी नाजारगी है। पार्षदों का कहना है कि नगर निगम एक साथ एक साल का कूड़े का बिल जनेरेट नहीं कर रहा। ऐसे में लोग पार्षदों से शिकायत कर रहे हैं। मज्याठ वार्ड के पार्षद दिवाकर शर्मा ने नगर निगम आयुक्त को पत्र लिखकर इस मामले को उठाया है। पार्षद ने एक माह से खाली कमरों का बिल न लेने का आग्रह नगर निगम से किया है।

अप्रैल में एकमुश्त बिल चुकाने पर ही मिलेगी छूट: अजित भारद्वाज
नगर निगम के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त अजित भारद्वाज का कहना है कि लोगों को साल का एडवांस बिल अप्रैल माह में ही जमा करवाना होगा, तभी उनको शुल्क में छूट मिलेगी। नगर निगम बीच में एक साल का बिल नहीं लेगा। ऐसे में लोगों को चाहिए कि वे वित्तीय वर्ष शुरू होने पर ही शुल्क को जमा करवाए ताकि वे छूट का फायदा उठा सके।

