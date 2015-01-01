पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:काेराेना से आईजीएमसी में दाे मरीजाें की माैत, जिले में 169 और संक्रमित

शिमला26 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

काेराेना से आईजीएमसी में दाे मरीजाें की माैत हाे गई। इसमें कुमारसैन के 67 वर्षीय व्यक्ति काे साेलन के एमएमयू से 5 नवंबर काे रेफर किया गया था। साेमवार काे व्यक्ति ने दमताेड़ दिया। इसी तरह किन्नाैर के कल्पा से 55 वर्षीय महिला रविवार देररात करीब 3:25 पर डीडीयू पहुंची। यहां पर सुबह 4:50 बजे महिला ने दम ताेड़ दिया। जिले में काेराेना के नए 169 मरीज आए हैं।

इसमें शिमला शहर के 70 मरीज हैं। नए मरीजाें में 20 जुब्बल कोटखाई से, 15 कुमारसैन से, 14 ननखड़ी से, 13 आईजीएमसी से, 12 रामपुर, 11 रोहड़ू, 9 मतियाना, संजौली छोटा शिमला से 8-8, टिक्कर 7, डीडीयू 6, चिरगांव, टूटू से 3-3, कसुम्पटी, बीयूलिया, भराड़ी, न्यू शिमला, शोघी, नियर कालीबाड़ी, ढली, कृष्णा नगर, टूटीकंडी, पंथाघाटी, सुन्नी, नेरवा, मंडी से 2-2, विकासनगर, फागली, चक्कर, समरहिल, कुफ्टधार, ताराहाल, कैथू, हीरानगर, सांगटी, शनान, मिलिट्री अस्पताल, कांगड़ा और कुल्लू से एक-एक मरीज आया है।

वहीं रामपुर में प्रशासन ने आईटीआई रामपुर, वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला बगलती और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ननखड़ी को आगामी आदेशों तक सील कर दिया है। प्रशासन उपमंडल के लोगों से लगातार ऐहतियात बरतने की अपील कर रहा है।

