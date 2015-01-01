पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Prior To The Operation, The Woman Turned Out To Be Corona positive, Isylated; 65 People More Infected In The District

कोरोना का कहर:ऑपरेशन से पहले, महिला निकली कोरोना पाॅजिटिव, आइसाेलेट किया; जिले में 65 लोग और हुए संक्रमित

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
आईजीएमसी में शुक्रवार काे एक महिला का ठीक ऑपरेशन से पहले पता चला कि काेराेना पाॅजिटिव है। महिला ऑर्थाे वार्ड में एडमिट थी। ऑपरेशन से पहले महिला का काेराेना टेस्ट लिया गया, मगर उसकी रिपाेर्ट समय पर नहीं आई। ऐसे में डाॅक्टर महिला काे ओटी के ट्राइज वार्ड में ले गए। मगर ऑपरेशन से पहले महिला की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आ गई।

उसके बाद डाॅक्टराें ने बिना ऑपरेशन किए महिला काे आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया। जबकि महिला के परिजनाें काे भी आइसाेलेशन में जाने काे बाेल दिया। जिला में शुक्रवार काे काेराेना के 65 मरीज आए। इसमें शिमला शहर के 25 मरीज हैं। नए मरीजाें में संजौली, रामपुर और जुब्बल कोटखाई से 11, रोहड़ू से 6, ननखड़ी से 5, मशोबरा से 3, खलीनी, शोघी, कुमारसैन से 2-2, सुमरहिल, जाखू, केल्टी, भराड़ी, टूटू, मिलिट्री अस्पताल, डीडीयू, मतियाना, नेरवा, किन्नौर, कुल्लू और हमीरपुर से एक एक मरीज आया है।

