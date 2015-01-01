पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छात्रों का घेराव:मेरिट के आधार पर एडमिशन में स्टूडेंट्स को आ रही समस्या

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसएफअाई ने डीन आफ स्टडीज प्राे. अरविंद कालिया का घेराव किया।

हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी एसएफआई इकाई ने पीजी में मेरिट आधारित प्रवेश के अंदर आ रही दिक्कतों को लेकर फिर सवाल उठाए है। इसकाे लेकर एसएफआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने डीन ऑफ स्टडीज प्राे. अरविंद कालिया का घेराव किया। एसएफआई कैंपस अध्यक्ष रविंद्र चंदेल का कहना है कि पिछले लंबें समय से एसएफआई पीजी कक्षाओं में प्रवेश काे लेकर दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

रविंद्र चंदेल ने कहा कि अभी भी बहुत सारे छात्र ऐसे हैं, जिन्होंने डॉक्यूमेंट अपलोड नहीं करवाए हैं। एसएफआई यह मांग कर रही है की इस डेट को भी बढ़ाया जाए। एसएफआई का कहना है कि दूसरी तरफ जिन छात्रों का मेरिट लिस्ट में नाम आ रहा है, उन्हें सिर्फ एक दिन का समय फीस जमा करने के लिए दिया जा रहा है। फीस जमा न करने की सूरत में उनके एडमिशन रद्द मानी जाएगीं।

नर्सिंग की छात्राओं काे प्रमाेट करने की मांग

शिमला एसएफआई राज्य कमेटी ने नर्सिंग छात्राओं के साथ मिलकर हिमाचल प्रदेश उच्च शिक्षा निदेशालय के बाहर नर्सिंग, जीएनएम और पोस्ट बेसिक नर्सिंग के छात्रों को प्रमोट करने के लिए धरना प्रदर्शन किया। प्रतिनिधिमंडल नर्सिंग छात्राओं के साथ उच्च शिक्षा निदेशक से भी मिला। इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने मांग उठाई की छात्राओं से अतिरिक्त फीस वसूलना संस्थान बंद करें।

पिछले आठ महीनों से मार्च 2020 के बाद हिमाचल प्रदेश में भी कोरोना महामारी के बाद सभी शिक्षण संस्थान बंद है। नर्सिग कॉलेजों में छात्राओं से 70 हजार के करीब हॉस्टल, मेस व परिवहन के नाम पर फीस ली जा रही है जो कि लूट है।

