निर्देश:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स 21 दिन में हाेगा जमा, 14 साल बाद बनेगी बीपीएल की नई सूची

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • निगम की कई ब्रांच लिफ्ट के पास पार्किंग में शिफ्ट करने पर भी हाउस में हुई चर्चा

नगर निगम शिमला के दायरे में अाने वाले लाेगाें काे अब प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स जमा करवाने के लिए अब छह दिन का अतिरिक्त समय मिलेगा। अब वह 15 की बजाय 21 दिन में टैक्स जमा करवा सकेंगे। इसके अलावा शहर में 14 साल बाद दाेबारा से बीपीएल की सूची तैयार की जाएगी। इन दाे बड़े फैसलाें पर वीरवार काे नगर निगम शिमला की मासिक बैठक में निर्णय लिए गए है।

बैठक मेयर सत्या काैंडल की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें डिप्टी मेयर शैलेंद्र चाैहान और ज्वाइंट कमिशनर जेसी भारद्वाज भी माैजूद रहे। इसके अलावा हाउस में कई पार्षद खुद माैजूद रहे ताे कई ऑनलाइन भी हाउस से जुड़े। एफसीपीसी और जीएफसी की बैठकाें में लिए गए प्रस्तावाें काे यहां रखा गया, जिसे हाउस ने पास कर दिया।

निगम की कई ब्रांच लिफ्ट के पास पार्किंग में शिफ्ट करने काे लेकर भी हाउस में चर्चा हुई। निगम का तर्क था कि इससे एक ही छत के नीचे लाेगाें काे कई ब्रांच की सुविधा मिलेगी। मगर इसमें कई पार्षदाें ने अपना विराेध जताया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि यह मामला काेर्ट में है। ऐसे में इसमें जल्दबाजी नहीं की जा सकती।

पहले मिलते थे 15 दिनः

मज्याठ वार्ड के पार्षद दिवाकर शर्मा ने प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का मुद्दा भी सदन में उठाया। उन्हाेंने कहा कि काेराेना के कारण अधिकांश लाेग गांव में है ताे ऐसे में कई लाेग टैक्स जमा नहीं करवा पा रहे हैं। ऐसे में यदि 15 दिन तक वह टैक्स नहीं जमा करवाते ताे उन्हें प्रतिदिन एक फीसदी अधिक अतिरिक्त टैक्स जमा करवाना पड़ता है।

उन्हाेंने टैक्स जमा करवाने के लिए समय बढ़ाने की मांग की ताे हाउस ने इसे 21 दिन कर दिया। ऐसे में अब 21 दिन तक बिना पेनल्टी के टैक्स जमा करवा सकेंगे।

सुपरवाइजर तबादले पर नाेकझाेंक:

हाउस में इंजनघर वार्ड पार्षद आरती और निगम अधिकारियाें के बीच नाेकझाेंक भी हुई। पार्षद आरती ने कहा कि निगम ने बिना सूचना के उनके वार्ड से सुपरवाइजर का तबादला कर दिया है। जिससे उनका कामकाज प्रभावित हुआ है। ऐसे में निगम अधिकारियाें ने कहा कि यह प्रशासनिक फैसले हाेते हैं। इन पर पार्षदाें नहीं बाेल सकते। जिसके बाद काफी देर तक सदन में नाेकझोंक हुई।

2006 में बनी थी बीपीएल सूचीः

हाउस में दूसरा बड़ा फैसला बीपीएल सूची काे लेकर हुआ। इसमें निर्णय लिया गया कि बीपीएल सूची बनाने काे लेकर सरकार काे प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा। यदि एक माह में सरकार से काेई भी निर्णय नहीं आया ताे निगम वार्ड सभा में नई बीपीएल सूची बनाने का प्राेसेस शुरू करेगा।

इसमें वार्ड सभा ही देखेगी कि किसका बीपीएल में नाम जाेड़ना है और किसका काटना है। यही नहीं कार्ड बनाने के लिए तहसीलदार सत्यापन करेंगे और हिमाचली सर्टिफिकेट भी अनिवार्य हाेगा। इससे पहले वर्ष 2006 में नगर निगम में बीपीएल कार्ड बनाए गए थे। इसे लेकर कई पार्षद मांग उठा रहे हैं जिसके बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया।

निगम कर्मियों काे 20 हजार एडवांसः

निगम ने अपने कर्मचारियों को दिवाली के लिए 20 हजार रुपए एडवांस देने के फैसले काे भी मंजूरी दी। इस रकम को 10 किश्तों में चुका सकेंगे। निगम के इस फैसले से करीब 650 कर्मचारियों को फायदा होगा। नगर निगम का अब जाे भी काेई लीगल एग्रीमेंट बनेगा उस पर अब तहसीलदार के साइन हाेंगे। यह निर्णय हाउस में लिया गया। पहले लीगल एग्रीमेंट में ज्वाइंट कमिश्नर या संपदा शाखा के अधीक्षक के साइन हाेते थे।

एंट्री प्वाइंट पर लगेंगे हेरिटेज लुक के गेट शिमला के चार प्रमुख एंट्री प्वाइंट्स पर हेरिटेज लुक वाले गेट लगेंगे। निगम का एक भवन सब्जी मंडी के मैदान में करने का फैसला लिया गया। वहीं निर्णय लिया गया कि शहर में कई जगह पर सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर बिना परमिशन के पाेस्टर लगाए गए हैं। टैक्स ब्रांच के अधिकारी जांच करेंगे और बिना परमिशन पोस्टर्स लगाने वालों पर एफअाईअार दर्ज की जाएगी।

सर्दियों में बर्फबारी से निपटने के लिए 37 लाख की मंजूरीः

बर्फबारी के लिए मशीनरी और लेबर आदि लगाने के लिए करीब 37.59 लाख रुपए को भी मंजूरी दी गई। परिमहल चौक से एसएसबी गेट तक की सड़क को चौड़ा करने के लिए 14.55 लाख रुपए, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी फ्लाॅवरडेल सड़क को चौड़ा करने के लिए भी 19.41 लाख, चक्कर कोर्ट से जमींदार हाउस तक 20 लाख रुपए से एंबुलेंस रोड के निर्माण, कुफ्टाधार पंचायत-पगोग सड़क को चौड़ा करने के कार्य के लिए 19.95 लाख रुपए मंजूर किए गए। शहर में लगी सोलर लाइट्स की रिपेयरिंग भी होगी, बैटरियां बदली जाएंगी। शहर में करीब 850 लाइटों को रिपेयर और इनकी बैटरियों को बदलना जाना है।

