एहतियात:शिमला शहरी और ग्रामीण में होगी रैंडम सैंपलिंग 60 साल से ऊपर सभी लाेगों के होंगे कोरोना टेस्ट

शिमला18 मिनट पहले
एडीसी अपूर्व देवगन ने कोविड-19 की रोकथाम काे लेकर शिमला शहरी और ग्रामीण के अधिकारियों से बैठक की।
  • जिले में नो मास्क, नो एंट्री, नो सर्विस सेवा शुरू हाेगी, होगी सख्तीः एडीसी

कम्युनिटी में बीमारी को पकड़ने के लिए रैंडम सैंपलिंग शुरू की जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन ने निर्णय लिया है कि कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शिमला ग्रामीण और शहरी वार्ड, पंचायत स्तर पर कोविड जागरुकता समितियों का गठन किया जाएगा। जिसमें पार्षद एवं पंचायत प्रधान को उस कमेटी का अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया जाएगा।

कमेटी में 6 से 7 व्यक्तियों को सदस्य के रूप में नियुक्त किया जाएगा ताकि बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोका जा सके। समितियों द्वारा हर वार्ड तथा पंचायतों में 60 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र वाले व्यक्तियों और गंभीर बीमारियाें वाले लोगों की पहचान करके सूची तैयार की जाएगी। जिसके बाद प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र और मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी के सहयोग से उनकी रैंडम सैंपलिंग की जाएगी।

साेमवार काे एडीसी अपूर्व देवगन की अध्यक्षता में बचत भवन में कोविड-19 की रोकथाम काे लेकर उपमंडल शिमला शहरी और उपमंडल शिमला ग्रामीण के अधिकारियों, नगर निगम वार्ड पार्षद और व्यापार मंडल के साथ बैठक की गई।

जिला शिमला में नो मास्क, नो एंट्री, नो सर्विस अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा। एडीसी का कहना है कि जिसमें आने वाले दिनों में सभी विभागों, कार्यालयों और व्यापार मंडलों के सहयोग की जरूरत होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि नो मास्क, नो एंट्री, नो सर्विस का मुख्य उद्देश्य जहां लोगों को बिना मास्क के अनुमति नहीं रहेगी। वहीं कार्यालयों में भी बिना मास्क के कोई भी सेवाएं नहीं दी जाएंगी।

बैठक में लिए गए और भी कई महत्वपूर्ण फैसले
प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के द्वारा घर में पाॅजिटिव व्यक्ति का ध्यान रखा जाएगा और प्रत्येक मरीज को ऑक्सीमीटर सहित जरूरी मेडिकल किट भी उपलब्ध की जाएगी। प्रत्येक वार्ड में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी और अन्य अधिकारियों के मोबाइल नंबर भी साझा किए जाएंगे।

समितियों द्वारा लोगों को धार्मिक, सामाजिक एवं पारिवारिक कार्यक्रमों में भीड़ एकत्रित न होने के प्रति जागरूक किया जाएगा। सभी पार्षदों को अपने वार्ड में कमेटी का गठन करके सूची को कार्यालय में भेजने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

