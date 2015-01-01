पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार को प्रस्ताव:निर्विरोध पंचायत चुनने पर मिलेगा ‌10 लाख का इनाम

शिमला
  • पंचायती राज विभाग ने सरकार को भेजा प्रस्ताव

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच अगर पंचायतों को निर्विरोध जिताया जाता है तो वह पंचायतें इनाम की हकदार होगी। निर्विरोध जीत कर आने वाली पंचायतों को 10 लाख रुपए तक का इनाम मिल सकता है। पंचायती राज विभाग ने इस संबंध में एक प्रस्ताव राज्य सरकार को मंजूरी के लिए भेजा है। सरकार तय करेगी कि इस बार पंचायती राज संस्थाओं के चुनाव में निर्विरोध चुनी जाने वाली पंचायत को कितना इनाम दिया जाए। इस राशि को बढ़ाया जाएगा या नहीं इस पर सरकार शीघ्र फैसला लेगी। कोरोना संकट को देखते हुए इनाम रखा जाएगा या नहीं यह भी देखा जाएगा ।

विकास कार्यों के लिए जारी होगा पैसा

जो पंचायत निर्विरोध चुन कर आती है उसे इनाम के तौर पर दिए जाने वाला यह पैसा पंचायत के विकास कार्यो पर खर्च करने के लिए जारी किया जाना है। प पिछली बार हिमाचल की 204 पंचायतों ने यह इनाम हासिल किया था। यहां के रहने वाले लोगों ने अपनी पंचायत को निर्विरोध जिताया था जो खुद विकास में सहयोगी बने थे। इसपर सरकार ने 22 करोड़ रुपए की राशि खर्च की थी।

इस पैसे से कई पंचायतों में विकास के अतिरिक्त काम किए गए थे। इतना ही नहीं यदि पंचायत निर्विरोध चुन ली जाती है तो चुनाव पर सरकार द्वारा जो राशि खर्च की जानी है वह भी खर्च नहीं होती। चुनाव प्रक्रिया के लिए जो पैसा खर्च होता है या मैन पावर लगती है उसका इस्तेमाल नहीं होगा और एक तरह की यह भी बचत सरकार की होगी।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचने के लिए लोग अपनी पंचायतों को सर्वसम्मति से निर्विरोध चुन कर इसका फैलाव होने से भी रोक सकते है। लोग खुद देख सकते हैं कि उनके यहां पर संक्रमण फैलने से रोकने के लिए यह निर्णय मददगार साबित होगा। सरकार ने पंचायती राज के चुनाव तय समय पर करवाने की इजाजत दे दी है।

पंचायती राज विभाग की ओर से राज्य के चुनाव आयोग को सहमति पत्र भेजा जा चुका है। ऐसे में 23 जनवरी से पूर्व नई पंचायत का गठन करना जरूरी है जोकि संवैधानिक बाध्यता है। इसपर अब देखा जाएगा कि सरकार निर्विरोध पंचायत के लिए क्या इनाम रखती है।

राशि बढ़ती है तो लोग ऐसा फैसला ले सकते हैं। पिछली बार 204 का आंकड़ा दो गुणा भी हो सकता है। पंचायती राज मंत्री वीरेंद्र कंवर का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में वैसे भी जरूरी है कि पंचायतें निर्विरोध चुनी जाएं। सरकार इनामी राशि रखती है जिसका लाभ कई पंचायतों को मिला है। आगे भी अभी तय किया जाएगा।

