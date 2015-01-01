पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिम सुरक्षा अभियान:कोविड के साथ शूगर, तपेदिक,ब्लडप्रेशर के मरीजों की भी बनेगी रिपोर्ट ताकि मिले सही इलाज

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • 25 नवंबर से राज्यभर में
  • सचिवालय के 11 लोग संक्रमित आने के बाद सरकार का फैसला

काेराेना के बढ़ते मामलाें काे देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग एक बार फिर प्रदेश में हिम सुरक्षा अभियान चलाएगा। इसकी शुरुआत 25 नवंबर से होगी। इसके तहत कोरोना के एक्टिव मरीजों का पता किया जाएगा। साथा ही दूसरी बीमारियों तपेदिक, कुष्ठ रोग, शुगर एवं हाई व लो ब्लडप्रेशर से परेशान लोगों का भी पता लगाया जाएगा ताकि जरूरत के अनुसार इलाज मुहैया करवाया जा सके।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर बीमारियाें का पता लागएंगे। स्वास्थ्य सचिव अमिताभ अवस्थी ने बताया कि सरकार और विभाग कोरोना महामारी से निपटने के लिए पूरी तरह से सक्षम हैं। पर्याप्त संख्या में वेंटिलेटर, पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर, ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर और दवाइयां उपलब्ध हैं।

ऐसे लोगों को होम आईसोलेशन में रहने की सलाह दी जा रही है जिनमें कोरोना के लक्षण न के बराबर हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग हर व्यक्ति को होम आइसोलेशन के लिए भेजते समय एक किट दे रहा है। इसमें जरूरी दवाइयां और एक पल्स ऑक्सीमीटर है। प्रदेश में कुल 6,381 सक्रिय रोगियों में से 5,673 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं।

कल की बैठक में कैबिनेट से जुड़े मामलाें के कर्मचारी ही आएं, बाकी घर से काम करें
शनिवार काे प्रदेश सचिवालय में कई ब्रांचाें के 11 अधिकारी और कर्मचारी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इसे देखते हुए सरकार ने 23 नवंबर काे हाेने वाली कैबिनेट मीटिंग काे लेकर एक अहम निर्णय लिया है। इसके तहत साेमवार काे केवल वही अधिकारी और कर्मचारी ऑफिस आएंगे जिनका एजेंडा कैबिनेट की बैठक में लगा है। इस संबंध में कार्मिक विभाग ने आदेश जारी किए हैं।

जिन ब्राचाें के एजेंडा आइटम कैबिनेट की बैठक में नहीं लगा है उन ब्रांचाें के एसओ स्तर के सभी कर्मचारी घर से ही काम करेंगे। आदेशाें में स्पष्ट है कि वह इस दाैरान स्टेशन छाेड़कर नहीं जाएगा। सरकार के यह अादेश जीएडी की ए, सी, डी और एसएडी एक, आरएंडआई की वन एंड टू और कंट्राेल रूम के कर्मचारियाें पर यह आदेश लागू नहीं हाेंगे।

