अच्छी खबर:शेर सिंह को वापस मिली खोई हुई 3 लाख 59 हजार रुपए की राशि

हरिपुरधारएक घंटा पहले
  • पुलिस की मुस्तैदी से संभव हो पाया ये सब, आभार जताया

सोलन पुलिस की मुस्तैदी से कुपवी क्षेत्र के सरवाटली गांव के शेर सिंह की खोई हुई तीन लाख 59 हजार की राशि उसे वासस मिल गई है। शेर सिंह वन निगम में ठेकेदार है। दो दिन पहले वह अपने कार्य की पेमेंट लेने शिमला गए थे। बुधवार दोपहर बाद शेर सिंह केश लेकर शिमला डिपो की बस में बैठकर शिमला से सोलन की और आ रहे थे।

अपनी बेटी से मिलने के लिए वह सोलन के समीप कथेड़ नामक स्थान पर उतर गए और पैसे से भरा थैला बस में ही भूल गए। थैले में 3 लाख 59 हजार की नकद राशि के अलावा कुछ जरूरी दस्तावेज भी थे। कथेड़ में जब उसे पता चला कि पैसों से भरा थैला वह बस में ही भूल गए हैं तो उसके पैरों तले से जमीन खिसक गई। वह वहां से तुरंत सोलन के लिए रवाना हुआ। सोलन बस स्टेंड पहुंचा तो पता चला किबस अंबाला के लिए निकल गई। शेर सिंह ने एच आरटीसी के दफ्तर जाकर मदद की गुहार लगाई। मगर एचआरटीसी के कर्मचारियों ने मदद करना तो दूर की बात उस बस के चालक व परिचालक के मोबाइल नंबर देने में भी असमर्थता जता दी।शेर सिंह को मजबूरन पुलिस में शिकायत करनी पड़ी। पुलिस तुरंत हरकत में आ गई।

हेड कांस्टेबल भीम सिंह व अन्य पुलिस कर्मियों ने बस को कुमारहट्टी के समीप ही पकड़ लिया और बस से खोई हुई राशि बरामद की। हेड कांस्टेबल भीम सिंह ने पैसे से भरा बेग शेर सिंह को लोटा दिया। उसे जब पैसे से भरा खोया हुआ थैला वापस मिला तो उसकी की खुशी का कोई ठिकाना नही रहा। शेर सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस की मुस्तैदी से ही उन्हे पैसे से भरा अपना बेग वापस मिला है। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस की मदद से बड़ी मुश्किल से उन्हें बस के कंडक्टर का नंबर मिला। जब उन्होंने कंडक्टर को अपने थैले के बारे में जानकारी दी तो कंडक्टर ने उन्हें साफ शब्दों में कहा कि सामान की जिम्मेदारी सवारियों की खुद की होती है। वह इस बारे में उनकी कोई भी मदद नहीं कर सकते।

