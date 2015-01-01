पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा:शिकारी देवी मंदिर को पर्यटकों-श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मुख्य आकर्षण के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगाः मुख्यमंत्री

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंदिर कमेटी बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।
  • श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधा के लिए शिकारी माता मंदिर में सराय भवन का हाेगा निर्माण

शिकारी देवी मंदिर को पर्यटकों और श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मुख्य आकर्षण के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा। इस मंदिर की प्राचीन भव्यता का संरक्षण भी सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। यह बात मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने राज्य सरकार के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों और शिकारी देवी मंदिर कमेटी की बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए कही।

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने लोक निर्माण विभाग और वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को वन विश्राम गृह स्थल से मंदिर तक गोल्फ कार्ट की तरह विद्युत या पर्यावरण मित्र वाहनों के आवागमन के लिए जिग-जैग ट्रैक विकसित करने की संभावनाएं तलाशने के लिए संयुक्त निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मंदिर परिसर के सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए एक पार्क और मनोरंजन स्थल विकसित किए जाएंगे।

प्रदेश सरकार वन विश्राम गृह में अतिरिक्त आवास बनाने पर भी विचार करेगी। उन्होंने वर्तमान विश्राम गृह के समुचित रख-रखाव के निर्देश भी दिए। स्थानीय उपलब्ध काली स्लेटों से कांगरी से मंदिर तक सीढ़ियों का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक 6.2 लाख रुपए से 230 मीटर से अधिक सीढ़ियों का निर्माण किया जा चुका है। पुराने ढांचे को हटाकर शिकारी माता मंदिर में सराय भवन का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

अमरीका के सहयाेग से प्रदेश में बढ़ाएंगे पयर्टन

शिमला. भारत-अमेरिका द्विपक्षीय संबंध एक ‘वैश्विक रणनीतिक साझेदारी’ के रूप में विकसित हुए हैं यह संबंध साझे लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों और द्विपक्षीय, क्षेत्रिय व वैश्विक मुद्दों पर बढ़ते समावेश पर आधारित है। इससे द्विपक्षीय संबंधों को मजबूत करने और विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में सहयोग प्रदान करने के लिए अवसर सृजित हो रहे हैं।

यह बात मुख्यमंत्री जय राम ठाकुर ने भारत में अमेरिकी राजदूत केनेथ आई जस्टर से बातचीत करते हुए कही। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि प्रदेश प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य और भव्यता से परिपूर्ण है। उद्यमियों को राज्य में विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में निवेश करने के समुचित अवसर उपलब्ध हैं। देश की भौगोलिक परिस्थितियां अमेरिका के कोलोराडो और कैलिफोर्निया राज्य से मिलती-जुलती है। पर्यटन के क्षेत्र में अपार सम्भावनाएं हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि अमेरिकी कंपनियां स्की रिजाॅर्ट, स्की लिफ्ट और जिला शिमला की चांशल घाटी में स्की स्लोपस के विकास, जिला कांगड़ा के पौंग बांध जलाशय में अंतराष्ट्रीय जल क्रीड़ा गतिविधियों के विकास और जिला मंडी के जंजैहली में थीम पार्क और शिकारी माता तक रज्जूमार्ग के निर्माण में निवेश कर सकती हंै।

सत्ता-संगठन से जुड़े विषयाें पर केंद्रीय नेताओं से चर्चा करने दिल्ली जाएंगे सीएम

सत्ता एवं संगठन से जुड़े विषयों पर चर्चा करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर शनिवार को दिल्ली जा रहे है। दिल्ली जाने से पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने प्रदेश हित से जुड़े सभी विषयों को लेकर भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष सुरेश कश्यप और तीनों महामंत्रियों त्रिलोक जंवाल, त्रिलोक कपूर एवं राकेश जंवाल से चर्चा की है।

मुख्यमंत्री भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा से प्रदेश की राजनीति खास कर भाजपा के भीतर उपजा ज्वालामुखी विवाद और सरकार की परफार्मेंस जैसे विषयाें पर चर्चा करेंगे। मौजूदा समय में सरकार के एक मंत्री के रिपोर्ट कार्ड को लेकर भी चर्चा हो सकती है। ऐसे में निकट भविष्य में आवश्यकता पड़ने पर मंत्रिमंडल स्तर पर मामूली फेरबदल भी हो सकता है।

इसी तरह आने वाले दिनों में निगम-बोर्डों में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण पदों पर तैनाती करने जैसे विषय पर चर्चा हो सकती है, ताकि पार्टी के भीतर उपजे विवाद को शांत किया जा सके। इन पदों पर चुनाव के समय टिकट से वंचित रहे नेताओं की ताजपोशी हो सकती है। यदि ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो आने वाले दिनों में पार्टी के भीतर इसका विरोध शुरू हो सकता है। बीते दिनों अर्की विधानसभा क्षेत्र में विरोध के ऐसे स्वर उठे हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री इसके अलावा सरकार के 3 साल पूरा होने के अवसर पर आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रम के लिए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जगत प्रकाश नड्डा सहित अन्य केंद्रीय नेताओं को न्योता दे सकते हैं। माना जा रहा है मुख्यमंत्री केंद्रीय मंत्रियाें से भी मिलेंगे और इस दाैरान वह ह मंडी हवाई अड्डे के निर्माण और ऊना जिला में बल्क ड्रग पार्क स्थापित करने जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा करेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर सतलुज नदी पर बनने वाले 210 मेगावॉट के लूहरी चरण-1 प्रोजेक्ट की स्वीकृति के लिए केंद्र सरकार का आभार भी जताएंगे। इसके लिए केंद्र सरकार ने 1810.56 करोड़ रुपए निवेश की स्वीकृति प्रदान कर दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें