पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Himachal
  • Shimla
  • Shimla Parwanoo Fourlane To Complete By 31st March, Chief Minister Gave Orders To Officers Of Public Works Department And NHAIA

समय सीमा तय:शिमला-परवाणू फोरलेन 31 मार्च तक कंप्लीट करें, मुख्यमंत्री ने लोक निर्माण विभाग और एनएचएआईए के अफसरों को दिए आदेश

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर।
  • टकोली-कुल्लू फाेरलेन 30 सितंबर तक और कीरतपुर-नेरचाैक फोरलेन को 31 मई तक पूरा करने को कहा

राज्य सरकार ने परवाणू-सोलन, कीरतपुर-नेरचाैक और टकोली-कुल्लू फाेरलेन के निर्माण कार्य काे टाइमबाउंड कर दिया है। परवाणू-शिमला फोरलेन परियोजना का निर्माण कार्य 31 मार्च तक, कीरतपुर-नेरचाैक फोरलेन को 31 मई तक और टकोली-कुल्लू को अगले साल 30 सितंबर तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है।

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने लोक निर्माण विभाग और एनएचएआईए के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ आयोजित समीक्षा बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए इन तीनाें फाेरलेन का निर्माण समय पर कार्य पूरा करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने प्रदेश में सभी फोरलेन परियोजनाओं को निर्धारित समयावधि के भीतर पूरा करने काे कहा ताकि राज्य को बेहतर संपर्क प्रदान करने के अलावा लागत वृद्धि से भी बचा जा सके।
15 नवंबर तक बालूगंज-ब्रह्मपुखर-घाघस राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग गड्ढामुक्त बनेगा

मुख्यमंत्री ने 15 नवम्बर तक बालूगंज-ब्रह्मपुखर-घाघस के बीच राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग को गड्ढामुक्त बनाने के निर्देश दिए। सर्दियों के मौसम को ध्यान में रखते हुए उन्होंने अधिकारियों को नेरचौक से कुल्लू तक पैचवर्क करने के निर्देश दिए।

जोगिंद्रनगर-पठानकोट, बद्दी-नालागढ़ और पिंजौर-नालागढ़ सड़क के अपग्रेडेशन कार्य को निर्धारित अवधि के भीतर पूरा करने काे कहा है। जिन परियोजनाओं का 3डी कार्य पूरा हो चुका है उनका 3जी सर्वेक्षण करने काे कहा है।

बिजली के 13 टावर हटाए जाएंगे ताकि काम में तेजी हो

कैथलीघाट-ढली फोरलेन परियोजना के निर्माण कार्य में पैदा हाे रही अड़चनाें काे शीघ्र सुलझाने के आदेश दिए। कुछ विद्युत टावरों के अलावा 17 ढांचों को इस क्षेत्र से हटाने जाने की आवश्यकता है, उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को इस क्षेत्र से 13 बिजली टावरों को स्थानांतरित करने के भी निर्देश दिए।

सीएम ने लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारियों को सोलन-कैथलीघाट क्षेत्र पर उपयुक्त डंपिंग स्थलों को चिह्नित करने के भी निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने वन स्वीकृतियों के कार्यों को शीघ्र पूर्ण करने को कहा ताकि देरी न हाे। इन फोरलेन को ‘ग्रीन हाईवे’ बनाने के लिए सड़क के किनारे पौधे लगाने काे कहा।

ब्यास नदी में पुल के निर्माण में हो रही देरी पर जताई चिंता
मनाली में ब्यास पर पुल के निर्माण में देरी पर चिंता व्यक्त की, उन्होंने संबंधित अधिकारियों को कार्य में तेजी लाने को कहा। क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी भारतीय राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण गुरसेवक सिंह सांघा ने चारों फोरलेन परियोजनाओं को समय पर पूरा करने का सीएम को आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें