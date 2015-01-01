पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने किया शिलान्यास:शिमला की सड़कों पर स्वीपिंग मशीनों से होगी सफाई, 4.22 करोड़ से खरीदी हैं दो

मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को स्वीपिंग मशीनों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।
  • मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने इटली से आई मशीनों को दिखाई हरी झंडी
  • गाड़ी की लोकेशन पता करने के लिए लगाया गया है जीपीएस

शिमला शहर की सड़कों पर भी अब चंडीगढ़, इंदौर जैसे शहरों की तर्ज पर मशीनों से सफाई का काम होगा। इस काम के लिए इटली से दो स्वीपिंग मशीनें लाई गई हैं। 4.22 करोड़ की लागत से खरीदी गई दोनों मशीनों को मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। मशीनों की निगरानी के लिए इनको जीपीएस से लेस किया गया है।

राजधानी में सड़कों की सफाई के लिए दोनों मशीनें एक सप्ताह पहले शिमला पहुंची। इसके बाद इनका ट्रायल किया गया। जांच के दौरान ये मशीनें खरी उतरीं। इसके बाद इन मशीनों को नगर निगम को दिया गया। मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री ने इन दोनों मशीनों को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस तरह औपचारिक तौर पर अब ये दोनों मशीनें अब नगर निगम को मिल गई हैं।

इन मशीनों का निर्माण इटली की ड्यूलवो कंपनी ने किया है। इनमें बड़ी ड्यूलवो 6000 और छोटी ड्यूलवो मशीन 3000 पावर की है। बड़ी मशीन की कीमत 2.41 करोड़ और छोटी की कीमत 1.81 करोड़ है। इसके अलावा एक वर्ष की अवधि के लिए करीब 1.30 करोड़ रुपए इसमें इस्तेमाल होने वाली सामग्रियों, पुर्जों और कार्यशाला उपकरणों के लिए दिए गए हैं।

ये मैकेनिकल सक्शन मशीन हैं, जो कंप्लांइट इंजन से लेस है। इसमें लगे ब्रशों से पहले सड़क पर जमी धूल को मशीन के सेंटर में इकट्ठा किया जाता है। यहां से इसे सेंट्रल ब्रशों से हॉपर (वेस्ट कंटेनर) तक पहुंचाया जाता है। बड़ी मशीन 6.2 क्यूबिक मीटर हॉपर कपैसिटी की है, जबकि छोटी मशीन 3.3 क्यूबिक मीटर हॉपर वाली है। इस तरह मशीन के कंटेनर में धूल को इकट्ठा कर इसे गाड़ी में डंप किया जाता है।

मशीन सड़कों से धूल-मिट्टी को साफ करती है। वहीं अगर सड़क पर बड़े-बड़े कंकड़ पड़े हो और बोतल आदि वेस्ट हो तो इसके लिए इसमें लगे वैक्यूम सिस्टम का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह बड़े कंकड़ों और इसी तरह की चीजों को अंदर खींचकर कंटेनर तक पहुंचाती है। इस तरह ये मशीन सड़कों को पूरी तरह साफ कर देती है और इससे सफाई करने के बाद मैनुअल वर्क की जरूरत नहीं रहती।

मशीनें पानी से भी कर सकती हैं सफाई

स्वीपिंग मशीनों में पानी से सफाई करने की भी सुविधा है। दोनों मशीनें 400-400 लीटर पानी की कपैसिटी की हैं। इस पानी से धूल भरी सड़कों को साफ किया जा सकता है। हालांकि यह फंक्शन इंडिपेंडेंट है, चाहे तभी इसका इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है। मशीनों में एक बड़ी नोजल लगी रहती है, जिससे नालियों को पानी के प्रेशर के साथ साफ किया जा सकता है। अगर ऊंचाई पर किसी चीज को साफ करना हो तो इससे यह काम भी आसानी हो सकता है।

मालरोड-रिज के कोर एरिया में होंगी इस्तेमाल

स्वीपिंग मशीनें से आरंभिक तौर पर रिज मैदान और मालरोड और इसके आसपास के कोर एरिया में सफाई होगी। यहां नगर निगम द्वारा बड़ी मशीन का इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। जबकि छोटी मशीन लोअर बाजार जैसी जगहों पर काम में लाई जा सकेगी।

हालांकि नगर निगम इन मशीनें से आरंभिक तौर पर कोर एरिया में ही सफाई का काम करेगा। इससे शहर के लिए नगर निगम की मैनुअल पावर भी कम लगेगी। लोगों को दूसरी जगह काम पर लगाया जा सकता है।

