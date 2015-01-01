पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी सिलेबस अपडेट:यूजीसी के आदेश के बाद एचपीयू में बदला जा सकता है सिलेबस

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • छात्राें काे राेजगार से जाेड़ने के लिए नए पाठ्यक्रम में इनोवेशंस और प्रयाेगाें काे दिया जाएगा बढ़ावा

यूनिवर्सिटी ग्रांट कमीशन की ओर से हाल ही में देशभर के शिक्षण संस्थानाें काे सिलेबस काे अपडेट करने के लिए कहा गया है। इसी तर्ज पर हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी में भी लगभग 27 विषयाें के सिलेबस काे बदला जाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी। नई शिक्षा नीति के तहत सिलेबस काे आसान और सरल शब्दाें में पढ़ने याेग्य बनाने के लिए एचपीयू प्रयास करेगा।

अब छात्रों को नए सिलेबस के तहत नए रोजगारपरक कोर्सिस भी पढ़ने को मिलेंगे। जिसमें फिजिक्स, इंग्लिश, मैथ्स, बॉटनी, हिंदी, मानवाधिकार समेत अन्य कई ऐसे विषयों हैं, जिनमें सिलेबस अपडेट हाेना है। बीते जुलाई 2018 में यूजीसी ने यह कदम उठाया था। विश्वविद्यालय के वीसी के राष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन में इस बदलाव संबंधी प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था। इसके बाद शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-20 से यह बदलाव शुरू हुआ। जब कोर्सिस का सिलेबस बदल दिया जाएगा तो इसकी जानकारी भी यूजीसी को भेजनी होगी। वीसी प्राे. सिकंदर कुमार पहले ही साफ कर चुके है कि यूजीसी के नियमाें के मुताबिक ही विवि में काम हाे रहा है। जाे छात्र हित में हाेगा, उस निर्णय काे लिया जाएगा। न्यू एजुकेशन पाॅलिसी में कई तरह के बदलाव हाेने हैं।

हर तीन वर्ष के बाद हाेगी काेर्स की समीक्षा
यूजीसी हर तीन वर्ष के बाद इन कोर्स की समीक्षा करेगा। यूजीसी का सिलेबस को बदलने का उद्देश्य युवाओं को आत्म निर्भर बनाने का है। केवल तकनीकी कोर्स को छोड़कर सभी कोर्स में बदलाव का आधार जॉब ही होगा। साथ ही संबंधित पाठ्यक्रम से संबंधित स्किल डवलपमेंट का कंटेंट भी जोड़ा जाएगा। वोकेशनल कोर्सेस में हर दो साल में जरूरत के अनुसार कंटेंट बदलता रहेगा। एजुकेशन एक्सपर्ट की माने तो सिलेबस को बदलना काफी जरूरी हो जाता है।

बैठक में लेना होगा निर्णय
यूजीसी की ओर से आदेश दिए गए है कि हर यूनिवर्सिटी अपनी एकेडमिक काउंसिल की मीटिंग में यह फैसला ले कि हर हाल में सिलेबस बदला जाए। देशभर की कई यूनिवर्सिटीज ऐसी हैं, जिनमें अब भी पुराने सिलेबस ही पढ़ाए जा रहे हैं। इस वजह से स्टूडेंट्स को डिग्री तो मिलती है, लेकिन जब वह जॉब के लिए जाते हैं तो वहां इंडस्ट्रीज के पैमानों पर खरे नहीं उतरते। यूजीसी के इस बदलाव से निश्चित तौर पर नौकरियों के मौकों में बढ़ोतरी होगी।
चार वर्ष पहले बदला था एचपीयू का सिलेबस: एचपी यूनिवर्सिटी की ओर से चार वर्ष पहले सिलेबस बदला गया था। ऐसे में अब विवि को सिलेबस बदलना होगा। उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में सिलेबस के तीन साल की समीक्षा के बाद उसमें बदलाव करने का यूजीसी का उद्देश्य उच्च शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता को बढ़ाना है। यूजीसी ने छात्रों की गुणवत्ता का आकलन किया है, जिसमें पाया गया है कि छात्र डिग्री के बाद गुणवत्ता की कमी से रोजगार नहीं जुटा पाते, इसके सुधार के लिए यह कदम उठाया गया है। ऐसे में रूसा जैसे सिस्टम के लागू होने के बाद पीजी में भी सिलेबस को बदलने की दरकार है।

लर्निंग आउटकम पर हाेंगे पाठ्यक्रम
यूजीसी की माने ताे यह पाठ्यक्रम लर्निंग आउटकम पर आधारित होंगे। जिसके तहत शिक्षकों को छात्राें को सरल और सुगम लगे ऐसे तरीकों से पढ़ाना होगा। इसी अनुसार पारंपरिक पाठ्यक्रमों को नए सांचे में ढाला जा रहा है। यूजीसी ने बाकायदा विविध पाठ्यक्रमों में सुझाए गए बदलाव की विस्तृत जानकारी अपने वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दी है। विश्वविद्यालयों को इसे मार्गदर्शक मानकर अपने यहां जरूरी बदलाव करने को कहा गया है।

