एचआरटीसी:दस हजार कर्मचारियों, 6400 पेंशनराें काे महीने के आखिर में मिल रहा है वेतन और पेंशन, प्रबंधन काे दी आंदाेलन की चेतावनी

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • हर माह लगभग 30 करोड़ चाहिए निगम को, कोरोना संकट के बाद उबरे नहीं हालात

हिमाचल पथ परिवहन निगम में कार्यरत करीब 10 हजार कर्मचारियाें काे समय पर सैलरी न मिलने के कारण परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। पिछले चार महीने से कर्मचारियाें काे महीने के अाखिर में वेतन जारी किया जा रहा है। इस कारण जिन कर्मचारियाें काे बैंकाें की किश्तें देनी है, उन्हें दिक्कताें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

खास बात ये है कि करीब चार हजार ऐसे ड्राइवर कंडक्टर हैं, जिन्हें पांच से सात हजार सैलरी मिलती है। ये भी टाइम से नहीं मिल रही है। इसी तरह लगभग 6400 पेंशनराें काे भी पेंशन समय पर नहीं मिल पा रही है। अब कर्मचारियाें और पेंशनराें ने प्रबंधन काे आंदाेलन की चेतावनी दी है। एचआरटीसी में हर माह लगभग 30 करोड़ सैलरी पर खर्च होता है।

पिछले महीने भी सैलरी की एचआरटीसी में यही स्थिति थी, लेकिन महीने के अंत में इसका निपटारा कर दिया गया था। प्रदेश के अन्य बोर्ड निगम को छोड़कर बाकी सभी विभागों में सैलरी समय पर दी जा रही है। इसीलिए, एचआरटीसी के कर्मचारी सरकार से यही उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं कि सैलरी उन्हें भी समय पर दे दी जाए। अब कर्मचारियों ने प्रबंधन को आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

एचआरटीसी अभी करीब 900 करोड़ के घाटे में हैं। निगम की बसों से होने वाली आय का एक भाग जहां बसाें की मरम्मत पर चला जाता है, वहीं वर्तमान में सेवाएं दे रहे कर्मचारियों की सैलरी भी देनी होती है। एेसे में पिछले चार माह से निगम के पास बजट ही नहीं है। करीब 6400 की पेंशनराें की करीब 15 हजार से लेकर 35 हजार तक पेंशन हैं।

जिसे देने के लिए निगम को लगभग एक कराेड़ से अधिक की राशि चाहिए। ऐसे में निगम हर बार दो से तीन माह के अंतराल देकर पेंशनर्स की पेंशन दे रहा है। बीते वर्ष 2017 में पेंशनर्स ने विस का घेराव किया था। तत्कालीन विपक्षी दल भाजपा ने पेंशनरों को समय पर पेंशन देने का वादा किया था।

अब सत्ता में आने के बाद वह अपना वादा भूल गई है। एचआरटीसी पेंशनर्स संगठन के प्रधान सत्यप्रकाश शर्मा का कहना है कि अब घर चलाना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। कई बार अधिकारियों से लेकर सरकार तक मांग को उठाते रहे, पर उन्हें आश्वासन ही मिलते रहे। हैरानी की बात तो यह है जो कर्मचारी निगम से 2015 में सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं। वह भी पेंशन के लिए तरस रहे हैं। उनको कार्यालयों के चक्कर लगाने के सिवाय कुछ नहीं मिल पा रहा है।

एक बड़े डिपो की सैलरी 40-50 लाख

प्रदेश में निगम के करीब 27 डिपो हैं। यहां पर बड़े डिपुओं में करीब 40 से 50 लाख कर्मचारियाें की सैलरी हर महीने बनती है। जबकि आधा दर्जन डिपाे 50 बसों के दायरे वाले हैं। इनकी सैलरी 20 से 30 लाख प्रति माह बनती है। एमडी संदीप कुमार पहले ही कह चुके है कि जब बजट मिलेगा, तभी वे सैलरी और पेंशन रिलीज कर सकते हैं। निगम पहले ही घाटे में चला हुआ है।

काेराेना के कारण अभी तक संकट से जूझ रहा निगम

दरअसल, एचआरटीसी काे लाॅकडाउन के कारण काफी नुकसान हुआ है। निगम काे खर्च निकालना मुश्किल हाे रहा है। अब इसी वजह से सैलेरी लेट हो रही है। निगम काे सैलरी देने के लिए पर्याप्त बजट नहीं मिल पा रहा है। ऐसा पहली बार नहीं हुआ है कि वेतन के लिए कर्मचारियों को पहली तारीख की बजाए कई दिनों तक इंतजार करनी पड़ रहा है, पहले भी इस तरह की दिक्कतें आ चुकी है।

इन दिनाें बजट की कमी है, इस कारण समय पर सैलरी रिलीज नहीं हाे पा रही है। सरकार की ओर से जब बजट जारी हाेता है, तब हम सैलरी जारी कर देते हैं। एचआरटीसी काे इन दिनाें नुकसान हाे रहा है। ऐसे में कमाई नहीं हाे पा रही है। हम काेशिश कर रहे है कि जल्द से जल्द सैलरी रिलीज की जाए।
संदीप कुमार, एमडी, एचआरटीसी

