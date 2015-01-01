पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीडब्ल्यूडी की जल्दबाजी:बालूगंज स्कूल काे स्मार्ट बनाने के लिए 3.11 कराेड़ के टेंडर जारी, लेकिन भवन कहां बनेगा तय नहीं

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बालूगंज स्कूल का मौजूदा भवन।
  • पुराने भवन काे गिराकर बनाया जाना है नया भवन

बालूगंज स्कूल के भवन काे बनाने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी की ओर से 3 कराेड़ 11 लाख 71 हजार रुपए के टेंडर जारी ताे कर दिए गए हैं। जबकि, अभी ये तय नहीं हुआ है कि स्कूल कहां बनेगा और इसका डिजाइन किस तरह से हाेगा। फिलहाल पुराने भवन काे गिराकर नए भवन बनाने की बात चल रही है, लेकिन इसे भी अभी मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई है।

क्याेंकि, स्कूल का भवन हैरिटेज है, ऐसे में अब काम शुरू हाेने पर संशय बना हुआ है। हाल ही में उपनगर बालूगंज को स्मार्ट बनाने के लिए नगर निगम की कमेटी ने मौके का दौरा किया था। इसी तरह पीडब्ल्यूडी और अन्य इंजीनियराें ने भी स्कूल का दाैरा कर इसके डिजाइन काे बनाने काे लेकर चर्चा की।

बालूगंज चौक पर बने इस सरकारी स्कूल के कमरों का इस्तेमाल अभी छात्राें काे बैठाने के लिए किया जा रहा है। निचली मंजिल का कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं हो रहा है। पूरे भवन में न के बराबर ही कमरों का इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। ऐसे में फैसला लिया कि इस स्कूल का नया भवन बनाया जाएगा। इससे चौक को खुले करने और स्कूल को अतिरिक्त कमरे मुहैया करवाए जा सकेंगे।

अड़चन| स्कूल का भवन हैरिटेज, कैसे गिराएंगे, जगह भी नहीं
अब सबसे बड़ी समस्या ये है कि स्कूल का भवन हैरिटेज श्रेणी में आता है। ऐसे में इसे गिराने काे सरकार कैसे मंजूरी दे सकती है। यहां पर जगह भी नहीं है, ताे कैसे स्कूल का भवन बनेगा। टैंडर ताे जारी कर दिए गए हैं, लेकिन भवन बनाने पर अभी भी पेंच फंसा हुआ हैं। सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल के भवन के कमरे में टाट-पट्टी पर 40 से 50 छात्र बैठ सकते हैं, बेंच लगाने से इतने बच्चे एक साथ नहीं बैठ सकते। वोकेशनल लैब के लिए सामान आया है, लेकिन इसके लिए भी जगह नहीं है।

स्कूल के पास नहीं है खेल मैदान
यह स्कूल बहुत पुराना है। इस स्कूल में बच्चों को खेलने के लिए कोई मैदान नहीं है। बच्चों को यहां पास में वक्फबोर्ड के मैदान में खेलने के लिए जाना पड़ता है। स्कूल में लगभग 350 छात्र-छात्राएं पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। यहां बच्चे सुबह और शाम दो शिफ्टों में आते हैं। इस स्कूल में लगभग पांच कमरे है। छठी से 12वीं कक्षा के बच्चे इन्हीं कमरों में बैठकर पढ़ाई करते हैं। नौवी दसवीं कक्षा के सेक्शन बनाए गए हैं।

परेशानी: नल है-पानी नहीं, आसपास से मांगकर लाते हैं बच्चे
यहां स्कूल में बच्चों के लिए मिड डे मील का भोजन बनता है, इसके लिए पानी लोगों के घरों से मांग कर लाया जाता है। यहां तक लोगों के घरों में जब पानी नहीं होता है तो गोपाल मंदिर से ढोकर पानी लाया जाता है। स्कूली बच्चे अपने घर से पीने का पानी लाने काे मजबूर हैं।

स्कूल की प्रशासन की ओर से इस बारे में कई बार शिकायत की जा चुकी है कि पूरे बालूगंज में पानी आता है, लेकिन स्कूल में नहीं आता है। इसके बावजूद भी काेई कदम नहीं उठाया जाता है।

स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत बनाया जाना है भवन
भवन बनाने के लिए टेंडर ताे जारी कर दिए गए हैं, लेकिन ये भवन बनेगा कहां, ये अभी तक तय नहीं हैं। जमीन की तलाश की जा रही हैं। हमें बताया गया है स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत अापकाे एक नया भवन बनाकर दिया जाएगा। ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि हमें नया भवन जल्द मिलेगा। -बृजलाल, प्रिंसिपल, सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल बालूगंज

