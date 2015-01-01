पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आनॅलाइन बैठक:गवर्नर ने कहा -वित्तीय स्थिति सुधारने में बैंकों की सराहनीय भूमिका

शिमलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राज्यपाल ने ऑल इंडिया बैंक पेंशनर्स एंड रिटायरीज कंफेडरेशन की गवर्निंग काउंसिल की ऑनलाइन बैठक की अध्यक्षता की।

राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय ने कहा है कि बैंकिंग क्षेत्र आज एक नए दौर से गुजर रहा है और पारंपरिक बैंकिंग डिजिटल बैंकिंग में बदल गई है। इस तरह, प्रौद्योगिकी भारत को एक कैशलेस अर्थव्यवस्था में बदलने में सहायक सिद्ध हो रही है। राज्यपाल राजभवन से ऑल इंडिया बैंक पेंशनर्स एंड रिटायरीज कंफेडरेशन (एआईबीपीएआरसी) की गवर्निंग काउंसिल की आनॅलाइन बैठक की अध्यक्षता करते हुए बोल रहे थे।

राज्यपाल ने कहा कि बैंक कर्मियों ने अपनी सेवाओं के दौरान देश की वित्तीय स्थिति को सुधारने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने कर्मचारियों के मामलों को हर स्तर पर हल किया है। उन्होंने आशा व्यक्त की कि लंबे समय से लंबित उनकी मांगों को शीघ्र हल किया जाएगा।

इससे पूर्व एआईबीपीएआरसी के अध्यक्ष केवी आचार्य और सीबीपीआरओ के संयोजक ने राज्यपाल को एसोसिएशन के कार्यों की जानकारी दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें