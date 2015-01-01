पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईएंड रेस्टोरेंट बनाने का प्लान:टाउनहॉल में एटिक की ऊंचाई है काफी कम, नहीं बन पाएगा म्यूजियम

शिमला27 मिनट पहले
  • म्यूजियम के लिए ढूंढनी होगी नई चगह, एक फ्लोर में चल रहा है निगम का दफ्तर, एक में हाईएंड रेस्टोरेंट बनाने का है प्लान

नगर निगम शिमला के टाउनहॉल में म्यूजियम तो खोलना चाह रहा है लेकिन इसके लिए इसमें पर्याप्त जगह नहीं है। नगर निगम का टाउनहॉल के एटिक में म्यूजियम बनाने का प्लान है, मगर एटिक की ऊंचाई कम है। इतनी कम जगह में म्यूजियम का यहां बनाना संभव नहीं है। टाउनहॉल के एक फ्लोर पर नगर निगम के दफ्तर चल रहे हैं, वहीं ग्राउंड फ्लोर में हाईएंड रेस्टोरेंट बनाने का प्लान है।

लेकिन एटिक में जगह कम होने की वजह से म्यूजियम बनाने में अड़चन आ रही है। शिमला के एतिहासिक टाउनहॉल का जीर्णोद्घार करने के बाद इसका बहुउद्देशीय मकसद से इस्तेमाल किया जाना है। इसके लिए नगर निगम के मेयर और डिप्टी मेयर और इनके स्टाफ के दफ्तर चल रहे हैं। वर्तमान में नगर निगम को इस बिल्डिंग के एक फ्लोर में दफ्तर के लिए जगह दी गई है।

वहीं इसका ग्राउंड फ्लोर और ऊपरी एटिक खाली है। टाउनहॉल शहरके बीचोंबीच में है। ऐसे में इसका पर्यटन गतिविधियों के लिए भी इस्तेमाल किया जाना है। इसमें म्यूजियम चलाने के साथ-साथ एक रेस्टोरेंट खोलने की भी नगर निगम की योजना है।

कॉर्नर की छत बहुत नीचेः

नगर निगम के टाउनहॉल के एटिक में म्यूजियम बनाने का प्लान है। लेकिन एटिक में जगह कम पड़ रही है। एटिक में छत की ऊंचाई कम है। इसके कॉर्नर पर छत बहुत नीचे हैं। इससे इसके कॉर्नर की जगह का इस्तेमाल नहीं हो पाएगा। ऐसे में बहुत कम जगह म्यूजियम के लिए बचेगी।

म्यूजियम में अंग्रेजों के समय के नगर निगम के रिकॉर्ड के साथ-साथ कई एतिहासिक व अन्य चीजों को रखा जाना है। मगर जगह की कमी से इसको बनाने में अड़चन लार रही है। अगर म्यूजियम बनाया जाना है तो इसके लिए टाउनहॉल में अधिक जगह उपलब्ध करवानी होगी।

18 में पूरा हुआ था जीर्णोद्घार का कामः

टाउनहाल का जीर्णोद्घार जून 2016 को शुरू किया गया था। इसके चलते नगर निगम के दफ्तरों को इससे खाली करवाया गया था और इनको डीसी ऑफिस के भवन में शिफ्ट किया गया था। करीब ढाई साल तक इसका काम करने के बाद टाउनहॉल का कार्य नवंबर 2018 को पूरा किया गया।

बिल्डिंग के एक फ्लोर में चलेगा रेस्टोरेंटः

नगर निगम की टाउनहॉल में रेस्टोरेंट चलाने की योजना भी है। इसके लिए नगर निगम ने टेंडर भी जारी किए हैं। यह एक हाईएंड रेस्टोरेंट होगा जो कि स्टार कैटेगरी का रहेगा। यही वजह है कि इसको चलाने के लिए टेंडर के माध्यम से बड़ी फर्मों को आंमत्रित किया जा रहा है। रेस्टोरेंट चलाने वाली फर्मों की सालाना टर्नओवर करीब चार करोड़ होना अनिवार्य किया गया है।

टेंडर के माध्यम से फर्म का चयन किया जा रहा है, जिससे की एक अच्छी फर्म को इसका काम दिया जा सके। मालरोड के बीचों-बीच खुलने वाले इस रेस्टोरेंट में स्थानीय लोगों के साथ-साथ सैलानियों को भी सुविधा मिलेगी। इससे पर्यटन गतिविधियों को बढ़ावा मिलेगा और नगर निगम की आय भी बढ़ेगी।

नगर निगम ने टाउनहॉल में चलने वाले हाईएंड रेस्टोरेंट के लिए टेंडर जारी कर दिए गए हैं। टेंडर के माध्यम से फर्म का चयन किया जाएगा। वहीं म्यूजियम चलाने के बारे में एक्सपर्ट की मदद ली जाएगी।
अजीत भारद्वाज, अतिरिक्त आयुक्त

